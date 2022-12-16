Energy | On Friday, the government five will consider what could be done about the high price of electricity

The government has already decided on several measures to help citizens due to expensive electricity. On Friday, the leaders of the governing parties are scheduled to discuss the issue again.

The ruling parties the chairmen are scheduled to discuss additional measures to support Finns suffering from expensive electricity on Friday.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) stated during the parliament’s question hour on Thursday that there is a consensus among the government parties about the need for additional support, but the views on the actions differ between the parties.

This week, the prime minister’s party Sdp proposed a temporary electricity price ceiling of less than 20 cents per kilowatt hour for consumers, but the proposal has also received criticism.

Ministry of Labor and Economy head of the energy department Riku Huttunen told STT on Thursday that electricity price credits can increase electricity demand and lead to electricity shortages. Finns have been urged to reduce their electricity consumption so that they don’t have to rely on power cuts during winter consumption peaks.

The center’s chairman Saarikko stated on Thursday that the sufficiency of electricity must be taken into account in possible additional measures.

The meeting of the chairmen of the ruling parties precedes the parliamentary meeting planned for Monday, where all parties are to discuss ways to curb electricity bills. Monday’s meeting was called by the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd).

For now the government has decided to reduce the value added tax on electricity from 24 percent to ten percent for January–April. Finns can apply for a tax deduction for high electricity costs during the winter, and low-income people can also apply for an electricity subsidy from Kela.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (central) has considered previous subsidies problematic because Finns expect the relief to be reflected directly in the electricity bill.

“The problem with tax and support models is that very few go to apply for a change to their tax card,” Lintilä told reporters on Thursday.