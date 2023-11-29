Energy | Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production has been interrupted

The cause of the fault that interrupted electricity production is currently being investigated.

Olkiluoton The electricity production of the nuclear power plant’s third unit has been interrupted, says Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) on the X message service, formerly Twitter.

According to TVO, Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted on Wednesday at 1:35 pm as a result of a near-miss test at the turbine plant. The cause of the error is currently being investigated.

In the local fault test, a momentary short circuit is made in the network near the power plant, which causes a drop in voltage, TVO says. As a result of the experiment, the production of Olkiluoto 3 was automatically stopped.

I will try because of this, Olkiluoto 3 has been operating on Wednesday at low power and its power was reduced to approximately 870 megawatts. Under normal conditions, the power plant produces electricity with an output of 1,600 megawatts.

The grid company Fingrid, which was conducting the test, says in its press release that the local fault test was successful on its side and that the electricity system is working normally.

In the near-fault test, a momentary short-circuit in the vicinity of the power plant causes the same type of voltage drop as, for example, a fault caused by lightning in the vicinity of the plant.

“In terms of the functionality of the entire electricity system, it was important to ensure that the power plant operates stably and reliably in various situations, including faults occurring in the network,” says Fingrid in its announcement.

Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted last time due to a fault detected at the turbine plant only ten days ago. The plant’s electricity production stopped automatically due to the fault.

TVO reported on November 20 that the cause of the failure was revealed to be a faulty temperature measurement of the generator’s cooling system.

The power plant returned to electricity production on Wednesday, November 22.

TVO’s communications manager Johanna Aho says that there is no fault in the plant or that the near fault test is not related to a fault that occurred a week ago.

“Production was supposed to continue normally after the test, but it was interrupted,” he says.

According to Aho, so far it is not possible to estimate when the plant will return to electricity production.

“We will inform you more about the matter when the cause of the fault becomes clear,” says Aho.