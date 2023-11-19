Energy | Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production has been interrupted due to a fault

The cause of the fault detected at the turbine plant is currently being investigated.

Satakunta Electricity production at Olkiluoto 3, located in Eurajoki, has been interrupted. The interruption was caused by a fault detected at the turbine plant, said Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) message service in X after eight in the evening.

According to TVO, the cause of the fault is currently being investigated. TVO wrote that it will provide more information when it is known when the plant unit will return to production.

Regular electricity production in Olkiluoto 3 started in April this year. Olkiluoto’s three units produce about 30 percent of Finland’s electricity.

The news is updated.