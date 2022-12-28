Energy | Olkiluoto 3 produces electricity again

The electricity production of Olkiluoto’s third nuclear power plant reactor, which has been struggling with difficulties, started around 1 o’clock on the night before Wednesday.

Olkiluoto 3 produces electricity again, finds out Teollisuuden Voiman (TVO) on the website from the existing meter. The production started around 1 o’clock the night before Wednesday.

Electricity production initially started with an average output of 430 megawatts per hour. According to the production forecast on TVO’s website, the production is scheduled to increase to a full 1,600 megawatt hourly average power by 4 pm on Wednesday.

Initially, the test period was supposed to start on Tuesday first at 19:00 and then at 23:00. The trial run of the power plant was interrupted in October when damage was found in the impellers of the turbine plant’s feed water pumps.

According to TVO, the trial operation of the plant unit can be temporarily continued with cracked feed water pumps in addition to the current intact pumps.

of TVO according to the test period that has started now lasts ten days, and during that time the power plant’s production output varies greatly. TVO says on its website that it updates every day the production plan 10 o’clock.

For now, the power plant is supposed to run at full capacity from Wednesday at 4 p.m. until midnight.

After the full power tests, the power plant’s electricity production will be suspended for about four weeks. At that time, the feed water pumps are checked and the plant unit is restarted.

The aim is to carry out the inspections of the pumps in as close a schedule as possible, but there are still uncertainties regarding the duration of the production stoppage they require.

After this, there is still a trial operation period lasting about a month, during which the power plant is supposed to produce electricity mainly at full power around the clock. The trial period is supposed to start in early February.

TVO told before Christmas that the regular electricity production of Olkiluoto 3 is supposed to start on March 8. Previously, commercial production was estimated to start on February 6.

The completion of Olkiluoto 3 has been delayed numerous times. Originally, the operation of the triple reactor was supposed to start already in 2009.