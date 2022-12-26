Energy | Olkiluoto 3 produces electricity again on Tuesday, regular electricity production starts in March

The test operation will continue for an 11-day trial period, after which electricity production will be interrupted again.

Olkiluoton the triple reactor will start producing electricity again on Tuesday, when its trial operation will be continued after the break. The trial run was interrupted in October when damage was found to the impellers of the feed water pumps of the power plant’s turbine plant.

Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which owns the nuclear power plant, said last week that Olkiluoto 3’s regular electricity production will start on March 8. Earlier, TVO estimated that commercial production would start on February 6.

According to TVO, approximately 1.3 terawatts of electricity will be produced during the trial operation. Before starting commercial electricity production, about ten more significant tests must be done at the plant.

Regularly the postponement of electricity production to March means that Olkiluoto 3 is not fully in use at the time of winter consumption peaks. Consumption peaks in the heating trade typically occur between January and February.

According to the company, the test operation will continue with a test period lasting 11 days, during which the production capacity of Olkiluoto 3 will vary greatly. After the full power tests, power generation will be suspended for approximately four weeks while the feedwater pumps are inspected and the plant unit restarted.

After this, there will be a production period lasting approximately one month, during which Olkiluoto 3 will produce electricity mainly at full power.

Correction 26.12. at 2:38 p.m.: Contrary to what was stated earlier in the article, about 1.3 terawatts of electricity is produced, not terawatt hours.