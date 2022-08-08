Energy | Olkiluoto 3 has been called “the most expensive building in the world” – at current electricity prices, it may turn out to be highly profitable

The investment in Olkiluoto 3 currently looks “very good” for the owners, says Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology energy engineering professor Esa Vakkilainen.

Five years and seven months. During that time, the third unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, which suffered from numerous delays and budget overruns, can pay for itself if the energy market develops favorably in relation to the project.

This option requires that the total budget of the project is 8.5 billion euros, the unit burns electricity at its full capacity of 13 terawatt hours per year and electricity costs as much as this year on average, i.e. 117.8 euros per megawatt hour.

“The investment looks very good from the point of view of the owners of Olkiluoto 3 at the moment”, says the professor of energy technology at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology Esa Vakkilainen.

“After a long wait, the owners get money, and quite a lot too.”

Olkiluoto has been scolded for its high price. For example, Aamulehti reported at the end of 2013 that the third unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant will be the world’s most expensive building when completed. Nowadays, it competes for a place among the ten most expensive buildings.

of HS the calculation is rough, as it does not take into account, for example, interest expenses. The calculation may be optimistic or pessimistic for the power plant, depending on how it estimates the price of electricity to be in the future.

In Vakkilainen’s opinion, however, it is clear that the investment has become more successful than before from the perspective of its owners.

The repayment period for Olkiluoto’s triple unit has shortened significantly, if you compare the current situation with, for example, last fall, when electricity market prices were still significantly lower.

“Furthermore, according to all common sense, we are now in such a situation that probably for the next three, four years the average electricity prices will be higher than they were until last fall,” says Vakkilainen.

Investment the degree of difficulty in assessing profitability is increased by the fact that it is not yet certain how much the triple unit will cost in the end.

In the past, the public has talked about a price of ten billion euros, and for example nuclear power critical World Nuclear Report estimates in its 2019 publication that the price of Olkiluoto 3 is actually as much as 11 billion euros.

With this price tag and this year’s electricity price, the plant would pay for itself in seven years and two months.

Electricity has been remarkably expensive this year. If the price of the unit were 11 billion euros and the price of electricity was closer to the average price of 2021, i.e. about 72.3 euros per megawatt hour, the payback period of the project would be extended to 11 years and 8 months.

“ According to even the most optimistic estimates, the project has paid for itself only at the end of the decade.

But are the times long?

You can apply for a comparison point dated January 2004 in Olkiluoto 3 from the building permit application.

According to the application, the total cost of the project was three billion euros in 2003 money. It currently corresponds to approximately 3.84 billion.

Electricity production was supposed to start in early 2009. According to the calculations in the application, the unit will pay for itself in about 11–14 years.

The calculation has been made according to the average electricity prices of 2003. At that time, electricity cost an average of 35 euros per megawatt hour. In today’s money, it is equivalent to 44.76 euros. With that price of electricity and a price tag of 11 billion, it would take more than 14 and a half years before the unit would have paid for itself.

Olkiluoton Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which owns it, operates on the Mankala principle, which means it sells electricity to its shareholders at cost price. TVO’s purpose is not to make a profit by selling electricity.

The shareholders have committed to buy a share of the electricity produced by Olkiluoto 3 according to their ownership shares. After that, the partners can sell electricity, for example, on the electricity exchange Nord Pool or to their own consumer customers.

TVO’s largest owner is the energy group Pohjolan Voima, whose largest owners are the forestry companies UPM and Stora Enso. Other owners of TVO include the energy companies Fortum and Helen.

Olkiluoto 3’s according to the original plans, the unit would at best have paid for itself by now. In reality, the operation of the unit is just being launched. The plan is to reach full power for the first time at the end of September.

According to even the most optimistic estimates, the project has paid for itself only at the end of this decade, i.e. about ten years after the original plan.

On the other hand, the unit is supposed to operate for at least 60 years. If the price of electricity remains at the current level, the unit may prove to be a very profitable investment despite cost overruns and delays.

“Ten, twenty years from now, when all the loans have been paid, the price of electricity will be really cheap for the shareholders. After all, only the operating costs are to be paid. For example, for Olkiluoto 1 and 2, they are a bit over 20 euros per megawatt hour,” says Vakkilainen.

The higher the market electricity prices are, the faster the loans can be paid off.

“If Olkiluoto 3 pays for itself in about six years, then for the remaining 54 years it will be a real money sink.”

Olkiluoton the trial run is scheduled to continue this week. TVO’s Olkiluoto 3 is scheduled to produce electricity with a capacity of 870 megawatts already on Tuesday. It is scheduled to reach full power, i.e. 1,600 megawatt production, at the end of September.

Commercial use of the unit is scheduled to begin on December 10. The electricity produced during the trial run is also used by the owners of the power plant at cost price.