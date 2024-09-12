Energy | Olkiluoto 2’s electricity production will continue at the end of September

Energy|Electricity production was interrupted due to a malfunction detected in the rotor of the water-cooled generator.

Energy company Teollisuuden Voima announces that the Olkiluoto 2 unit will return to electricity production at the end of September.

The production of the unit was suspended on the morning of Monday, September 9, due to an increase in moisture detected in the generator of the turbine plant. According to Teollisuuden Voima, the cause has been found to be a malfunction in the rotor of the water-cooled generator.

“According to the current estimate, OL2’s electricity production will continue after more detailed fault investigations and repair work on September 29,” the company announces.

The nominal power of the unit is 890 megawatts. It produces about eight percent of the electricity used in Finland.