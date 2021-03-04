Energy Oilfields will continue production cuts until April, crude oil prices rose five percent

At its meeting on Thursday, the Opec + group agreed to keep oil production levels broadly unchanged during April.

Oil-exporting countries The Opec + group has decided to continue cutting oil production for a month to April, the group says in a statement.

Opec and its allies held a meeting on Thursday where the countries agreed on production volumes in the near future.

The group agreed to keep oil production levels broadly unchanged throughout April, but allowed Russia and Kazakhstan to increase production moderately.

In addition, Saudi Arabia offered to continue its own cuts in daily production to one million barrels. A country spokesman said the country is “in no hurry” to increase its production.

Analysts had widely expected the Opec + Group to increase production by about 500,000 barrels per day.

News agency Reuters reported the results of the meeting on the basis of its anonymous sources even before its end. The news caused the price of crude oil to rise by as much as five percent.

The North Sea Brent futures had risen 4.8 percent to $ 67.13 a barrel and the U.S. WTI futures 4.7 percent to $ 64.17 a barrel that evening.

As well as the Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman that the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak require caution before the meeting. Both Opec + executives said the recovery in oil demand from the corona crisis is still fragile.

Russia has traditionally called for increased production so that rising oil prices do not attract U.S. shale oil producers to the market.