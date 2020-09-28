Energy Oilfield Norway tests whether carbon dioxide could be converted into a liquid and embedded in its continental shelf

Vuomaaa is planning the next money shampoo for the climate business. The Finnish Fortum is involved in a billion project.

Oslo

Norway was enriched by drilling oil from the seabed, but now the goal is to make money by pumping industrial emissions into the furnace of its continental shelf. Unlike oil-Norway, Norway, which invests in its climate business, hopes that test rigs will not find oil but will strike suitable aquifers.

The Finnish energy company Fortum is involved in a project to capture carbon dioxide from the incineration of mixed waste at the Oslo waste treatment plant, convert it into a liquid form, transport it by ship to the west coast of Norway and pipeline under the seabed.

Fortum owns half of the Oslo waste treatment plant, the other half is owned by the City of Oslo. The incinerated waste is converted into district heating and electricity at the plant. The problem – and now perhaps a business opportunity – is the flue gases blowing from the plant’s chimney.

The pilot plant is small compared to how large the facilities would require for full-scale operation.­

“The waste incineration plant produces about 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, or 200,000 cars. The goal is to capture carbon dioxide, process it into a liquid form and send it to the deep seabed for storage, ”says Fortum Oslo Varme’s project manager Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås.

He is a former officer in the Norwegian Air Force who has been in charge of the carbon capture and storage project since the spring of 2018.

Bjerkås presents a pilot plant built in a blue container on a rainy autumn morning.

“We have been testing carbon capture and its treatment process here for nine months. At its best, the pilot plant was able to capture up to 99 percent of carbon dioxide, ”he says.

The silver-colored towers of the test facility would rise to a height of tens of meters, but the dimensions of the actual facility would be considerably larger. Liquid CO2 would be transported in zero-emission tankers to the port of Oslo and transferred from there to ships, which would transport the cargo to the west coast for interim storage and from there along the pipeline to a depth of 3,000 meters.

Carbon dioxide according to Bjerkås, the burial ground would be so large that carbon dioxide from the EU could be buried there for several years, for a fee.

“This is a good business for the future, but the premise is that the price of carbon will go up. However, Fortum’s key goal is to be at the forefront of development in creating carbon capture technology for the waste industry, ”says Bjerkås.

Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås made adjustments in the pilot unit of the Oslo waste incineration plant.­

Detailed plans and tests have been made, but to Fortum’s disappointment, the project was not fully funded when the Norwegian government recently published its major climate review called Langskip.

The Norwegian government is ready to finance the Fortum project with SEK 3 billion (approximately EUR 270 million) if Fortum and the City of Oslo manage to raise the exhausting three billion from, for example, the new EU Innovation Fund.

The Norwegian Parliament will make the final investment decision next December.

“If all goes well and we get full funding from the state, we can start capturing carbon dioxide here in the summer of 2024,” Bjerkås says.

Innovation Fund allocates EUR 1 billion for large-scale clean technology projects in the first call.

Langskip’s “main prize” went to the Norcem cement plant near Porsgrunn, where the world’s greenest cement plant is planned. The cement industry accounts for about 7% of global CO2 emissions.

The total cost of the giant project, named Viking Romantic Langskip, is NOK 25 billion. The goal is not only to reduce emissions, but also to utilize the technological know-how gathered from oil fields into a profitable business.

“Long ships were well suited for warfare and robbery. More important, however, was trading. Like long-distance shipbuilders, our goal is to bring technology to the world, but only by peaceful means, ”the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy explains the name of the project in its report.

Langskipin the pair of rods is Northern Lights, formed by oil companies, which is responsible for the marine and submarine side of the projects. Gas fields have been pumping carbon dioxide under the seabed for years.

Elsewhere in the world, there are about twenty larger projects underway, most of them in North America.

“The carbon storage planned by the Norwegians is one way of achieving the IPPC target of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to curb global warming,” says the chairman of the Climate Panel. Markku Ollikainen From the University of Helsinki.

Other solutions for carbon capture, use and storage include generating negative emissions by storing emissions from biomass combustion and developing new products from recovered carbon dioxide using hydrogen and renewable energy.

According to Ollikainen, carbon storage is especially suitable for heavy industry, whose production processes have at least no alternatives, at least for the time being.

However, the development of negative emissions and new products is key to European competitiveness.

“We create products that make oil no longer needed,” Ollikainen says.

He cites as examples carbon-free steel developed by the SSAB steel company and the Aalto University and VTT project to produce artificial vegetable protein using industrial technology.

“Those who now dare to strike at the latest opportunities brought by climate policy will win. Fortunately, there are bold companies in Finland, but they need political support, ”says Ollikainen.