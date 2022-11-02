On the production of power “every country should follow its own vocation even if it seems foolish to me that Germany focuses on solar and Italy that has the sun looks to nuclear“It was the prize that said it Nobel for Physics Giorgio Parisi speaking at the “Physics in Super8” event at the Liceo Virgilio in Rome. “Generation IV nuclear power”, Parisi noted, could solve the problem of nuclear waste “but there is only one prototype in the world”. nuclear of the latest generation “and therefore, before we understand if it will be reliable, it will take a long time”. Parisi claimed the need for greater research on nuclear power, but also aimed, for the production of energy in Italy, at “making the most of the geothermal energy of which Italy is rich”. “Neglecting geothermal energy in Italy is a shame, we have a lot of it, unlike other countries that have few volcanoes and little volcanoes”. The Nobel Prize therefore exhorted to “focus more on energy savingfor example by insulating the windows of buildings in the best possible way, avoiding waste of energy “.

The “Physics in Super8” event was an opportunity to discover the history of Italian physics on video with two special guests: the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 and vice-president of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei Giorgio Parisi and the president of the Infn Antonio Zoccoli who were involved by the scientific journalist Silvia Bencivelli in a dialogue around the birth and developments of modern physics and the cultural relevance of the enhancement of historical heritage. In fact, during the event Parisi and Zoccoli presented the project “The Infn Mediateca. The history of physics in video”, a project created to enhance and make accessible the Italian historical audiovisual heritage on research in the field of fundamental physics. During his speeches, the president of Infn, Antonio Zoccoli, recalled that “it is thanks to science that technologies that are useful for society and also for the protection of the environment are born”. If we think about environmental protection, Zoccoli stressed that “physics helps us with the problems of the future and for the future”. “To make discoveries – continued the Infn president – we need to create new technologies which then, in a few years, are applied in society. The web was born at CERN, scientists needed a single language to communicate their research,” without this there would have been no web that changed the world “. “CERN could have patented this discovery and perhaps in this way we would not have had more problems with funding for research but it did not do so because it opened the web to everyone even if it kept its intellectual property” added Zoccoli.

Over 400 students from all over Italy followed the event live and sent their questions and curiosities about the history of physics and at the end of the meeting they were invited to participate in a competition that will take inspiration from the video heritage of the Infn Media Library. The event took place in the main hall of the Liceo Virgilio in via Giulia, a place linked to the birth of particle physics, thanks to the discovery of the muon by the physicists Marcello Conversi, Ettore Pancini, Oreste Piccioni, who took refuge in the classrooms of the high school in 1943 under the bombings to continue their studies. (by Andreana d’Aquino)