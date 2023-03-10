This is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the end of his visit to Palazzo Chigi during the joint press conference with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "We would like to accelerate gas exports to Europe through Italy. Now there is Eni’s participation in our project, but we believe we can take it to an even higher level"Netanyahu said.

by Francesco Giovannetti

