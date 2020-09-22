Energy Neste, which is cutting jobs, is making a billion in fuel from waste, but the money supply is threatening to run out soon – “Borders are coming,” says the professor

The Porvoo refinery has more than 40 production units, two of which produce diesel from secondary raw materials. In the future, the plant may also produce aviation fuel, propane and naphtha – but new raw materials will have to be invented to replace the oil.

Fossil The decline in demand for petroleum products is good for the climate, but it has also brought worrying news to the Naantali region: Neste announced about a week ago considering closing its Naantali refinery.

Instead, the company is investing in its second refinery in Porvoo. There are more than 40 production units, two of which produce diesel produced from renewable raw materials developed by the company. Neste intends to develop the refinery “towards the processing of renewable and recyclable raw materials”.

What does that mean in practice?

Part the answer depends on the investment decision that Neste announced in the spring. The company is planning a large plant for the production of fuels made from secondary raw materials, which will most likely come to either Porvoo or Rotterdam in the Netherlands. In Rotterdam, Neste already has a refinery focusing on such products.

The decision on the new plant is expected to be made by the end of next year.

“The concept we are exploring is very similar to the Singapore expansion project. It gives an indication of the extent of the investment, ”says the head of Neste’s Renewables Platform unit Matti Lehmus.

Singapore is the company’s third refinery. Its production capacity is being increased by 1.3 million tonnes per year.

If a new plant would come to Porvoo, where it would probably start to produce aviation fuel, propane and naphtha, ie industrial gasoline, from renewable raw materials in addition to diesel. Liquid announced last year invest heavily in aviation fuel.

In any case, some of the fossil raw materials in Porvoo will be replaced by renewable or recycled ones. In addition, there is a desire to increase the use of renewable or recycled raw materials, such as recycled plastic.

“Liquefied waste plastic is perhaps the most concrete at this stage, but we are also exploring the use of other recyclable raw materials,” says Neste’s Vice President, Petroleum Products. Marko Pekkola.

“The existing units now used for crude oil refining could, of course, be fully or partially utilized here.”

According to Pekkola, the investigation is underway, and it is still too early to tell about the detailed plans for Porvoo.

Read more: Fluid switched from oil business to renewable energy, and therefore hundreds may lose their jobs

Repeated body lifetime greenhouse gas emissions are up to 90 percent lower than fossil, according to the company, although there are many calculation methods. Uusiodiesel is also more versatile than older technology biodiesel, which can only be used in small quantities blended with other diesel.

Globally, approximately 80 percent of My-diesel’s raw materials, made from Neste’s secondary raw materials, are waste and residual fats, such as vegetable oil production waste, animal fats from the slaughter industry, or used frying fats. The rest is mostly palm oil.

The use of palm oil has been criticized because its production is accelerating deforestation in the rainforests of Southeast Asia. Professor at the Finnish Environment Institute Jyri Seppälä estimates that even so-called responsible palm oil production may indirectly accelerate deforestation.

By 2025, Neste is expected to produce all of its recycled organs from waste fats alone.

Waste use in fuel production is more environmentally sustainable than palm oil, but it may not be a large-scale solution, Jyri Seppälä estimates.

“The direction of the liquid is right. But if we think that it would be possible to increase production volumes on the basis of waste-based production, then it will meet the limits, ”Seppälä reflects.

He means that a limited amount of waste suitable for diesel production is generated worldwide.

“The idea of ​​starting to generate more waste as a fuel feedstock is against the spirit of the circular economy.”

According to Seppälä, biofuels can replace only a small part of fossil transport fuels. Solutions to transport emissions have been sought, above all through electrification.

“Electricity is the easiest form of energy to make virtually zero-emission. Therefore, the megatrend is elsewhere than in biofuels, ”says Seppälä, and in addition to electricity, mentions hydrogen and the so-called power-to-x technology.

Is yet it is easy to see why Neste invests in renewable and recycled materials in its fuels. The new diesel, for example, offers big profits, at least for the time being, and Neste is its largest producer.

In January – June this year, products made from renewable and recycled raw materials – most importantly My-diesel – accounted for more than a third of the Neste Group’s net sales. They accounted for 97 percent of comparable operating profit.

The Petroleum Products category accounted for just over two percent of profits. In the second quarter, they made a loss for the company.

Neste says that it is also developing new types of raw material solutions. One of them is the previously mentioned waste plastic.

The company is said to be currently researching the long-term potential of algae, municipal waste or forest residues in processing its products, for example.