Energy | MT: The majority of Finns are in favor of compensating the increase in fuel prices for those living in rural areas

The most support was found in rural areas and from supporters of basic Finns.

Over 60 percent Finns are of the opinion that the state should compensate the increase in the price of fuel for those living in sparsely populated areas, according to Maaseudun Tulevaisuu’s survey.

About a fifth of those who responded to the survey did not support the idea.

Almost 70 percent of women and almost 60 percent of men supported the idea.

The most support for compensating the price increase came from those living in rural municipalities and supporters of basic Finns. About a third of those living in the capital region did not support compensating for the price increase.

Center and the majority of those who voted for SDP were in favor of compensation. Half of the voters of the coalition supported and 40 percent opposed the idea of ​​compensating the price increase.

Almost half of those who voted for the Greens were opposed and about 40 percent supported the idea.

The survey was carried out by Kantar TNS. It was answered by a thousand people and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.