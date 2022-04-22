Energy Minister of the Environment Kari is patrolling Finns for energy-saving efforts

Finland will buy energy from Russia for an estimated two billion euros this year.

Surroundings- and the Minister of Climate Emma Kari (vihr) says that all Finns are needed to save money so that the price of energy does not get out of hand. According to Kari, the biggest need for energy savings is ahead next winter. At that time, state action alone will not be enough to curb energy price spikes, Kari says.

On Friday, Kari held a press conference on energy saving and measures that everyone can take to save energy in their daily lives. Among other things, the Russian invasion war in Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia have pushed up energy prices.

“Everyone can participate in energy saving campaigns according to their own resources. For example, it is possible to give up oil heating in homes and make renovations that improve energy efficiency, ”said Kari.

“Every installed air source heat pump and solar panel is now a patriotic act for Finland’s energy self-sufficiency.”

According to the Finnish Energy Industry Association, Finland imported about a third of its energy from Russia before the war. Efforts are being made to get rid of addiction at EU level, but the trick will not succeed. Germany, for example, buys a significant part of its natural gas and oil from Russia.

At the event Professor of technical physics who spoke with Kari Peter Lund Aalto University said that Finland will buy energy products from Russia for an estimated two billion euros this year. The amount has shrunk in a couple of years.

“Before the Korona period, about five to six billion euros were moved. Last year, the amount was about three and a half billion, ”Lund said.

Alongside energy investments in homes, citizens should also reduce their energy needs, according to Kari.

“According to experts, the best ways to save energy are to lower room temperatures, curb the use of hot water and reduce motoring,” Kari said.

According to Professor Lund, the leverage effect is significant in energy savings.

“If all Finns dropped the indoor temperature of their homes by a couple of degrees, it would save about 1–1.5 per cent of Finland’s annual energy needs,” Lund said.