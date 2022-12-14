The president Giorgia Meloni has filed the text of his communications to the Senate in view of the European Council: Ukraine and energy are the central themes

“I want a credible, serious Italy that demands attention to defend national interests” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Senate approves with 107 yes, 29 no and 43 abstained the majority resolution presented following the communications made by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in view of the European Council of 15-16 December.

The premier’s irony on the M5S: “Do we give basic income to Russians to retire?”

Senator’s statement Pietro Lorefice, M5S group leader in the EU Political Commission of Palazzo Madamawho spoke in the hall in a general discussion on Prime Minister Meloni’s communications in view of the next European Council: “Just read the conclusions of all the European councils held since the beginning of the war: only commitments of a military nature and intentions to increase defense spending, without even starting a diplomatic negotiating process.

This EU now seems to have become a branch of NATO.

We hope that the conclusions of this latest European Council will show a leap of will, show a reawakening of Europe.

It’s time to start working concretely for peace, it’s time for the EU to get active on the diplomatic level, working flat out to organize an international peace conference as soon as possible together with the UN, the Vatican, the United States and even to China”.

“The member countries of the European Union already spend on defence, overall, over 200 billion euros a year which is equivalent to at least three times what Russia spends. This is why we in the M5S are convinced that instead of spending more on defence, it is necessary to spend better, i.e. spend together with a view to European cooperation that avoids duplication of programs and waste of resourcesallowing economies of scale and rationalization of spending.

This is the right path, not the one of increasing national military expenditure, which this government would instead like to increase, even proposing at the European level to exclude national arms expenditure from the calculation of the deficit in the context of the Stability pact.

An indecent proposal to which we oppose the request, which we have been making for some time, to separate investments for the ecological transition, technological innovation and social support for the most needy citizens”.

Prime Minister Meloni sharp to respond to the senator of M5s Pietro Lorefice: “Will the Russians withdraw their troops if we offer them basic income? Peace can be achieved with the balance of forces in the field and support for Kiev”.

“The sending of arms has so far been decided by the previous government which had the M5S inside, so I thank them, deeds count, not words, we all work for peace. You of the M5S seem to have solutions that I don’t have, so help me to understand what you mean when you say you want negotiations for peace, explain these contents to me for peace, Ukraine must surrender to get peace?” he asks.

“Or demand the immediate withdrawal of the Russians, So tell us how can we convince the Russians to withdraw, can we offer them a basic income? Or should we grant them the territories they have annexed? For me the only possibility for a negotiating table is that there is balance of forces in the conflict and support for Kiev. I defend the right of a sovereign nation to defend its freedom “, underlines the premier.