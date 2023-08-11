Energy market | Oil is expected to become more expensive due to record consumption and pressure from producers

Oil prices have risen this summer, but are still far from last year’s spring prices.

International energy organization (IEA) predicts that the price of crude oil will rise even more this year, reports news agency Reuters.

This year, OPEC and its allies have cut production in Saudi Arabia under. At the same time, according to the IEA, world oil consumption has grown to record levels.

According to the IEA, these together mean that the world’s oil reserves will dwindle at the end of the year, which can increase crude oil prices.

Brent crude oil the price started to rise at the end of June after the oil exporting countries decided to cut their production.

Currently, the price is around 87 dollars per barrel, while in June it fluctuated between 75 dollars on both sides.

However, the price is still far from last year’s spring reading, when as a result of the war of aggression started by Russia, the price of a barrel of crude oil was above 120 dollars.

The unit of measurement in the oil market, a barrel, means 159 liters of oil.

Next for the year, the IEA predicts that the demand for crude oil will decrease as economic growth weakens. At the same time, the economic effects of the recovery from the corona pandemic will decrease and the use of electric cars will become more common.

The IEA believes that oil demand will increase next year to around one million barrels per day. Opec, on the other hand, believes that oil demand will increase by 2.25 million barrels per day.

Statista statistical service by world oil consumption was about 97.3 million barrels per day last year.

Reuters analysts predict that oil consumption will rise to an average of 102.2 million barrels per day this year. More than 70 percent of the increase is due to China’s increase in oil consumption.

China imports more oil than any other country, but its economic situation is affected uncertainly. The annual change in the country’s consumer price index was -0.3 percent in July, meaning the country has drifted into deflation.