Energy | Many are now greedy for solar panels in the hope of profits, but sturdy equipment can also bring a nasty surprise

Now more and more efficient solar power equipment is being acquired, because they want to benefit financially. However, the high power of the equipment can even prevent the solar panel system from being connected to the electricity grid.

Effective ones solar panel devices are now causing more headaches for power grid companies than before.

The situation has changed radically within a short time, says the CEO of Vaasan Sähköverko Juha Rintamäki.

As recently as last year, solar power installations were dimensioned according to own use. This is often not the case anymore.

“Since last spring, it has been evident that power is no longer measured according to one’s own needs,” says Rintamäki.

Phenomenon has also been observed in Porvoo, says the operation manager of Porvoo Sähköverkto Mikael Hämäläinen. Solar power systems with a total output of more than 10 kilowatts are now being purchased more than before.

“We want the maximum size. It’s quite a big problem if the sizes of the systems go to the point that you always have to be the maximum. It can have costs in the final games.”

Rintamäki according to the reason for the phenomenon is that they now want to maximize the yield of solar panels for sale. Self-produced surplus electricity can be sold to your own electricity supplier.

Executive director of the solar energy association Christopher Nyman is on the same lines.

“The high price of electricity on the exchange means that you get a good price for the electricity sold. You can almost offset the electricity bill by selling surplus electricity.”

Usually, normal-sized detached houses have had 5–7 kilowatt systems. According to Nymaninki, systems of more than 10 kilowatts have now become common.

Everyone however, solar panel systems cannot be connected to the electricity grid. It can be prevented, for example, by too much power of the equipment.

“In some cases, it has come as a surprise to the customer that after purchasing the equipment, it cannot be connected to the electricity grid. This is a growing challenge”, says Juha Rintamäki.

If an overly efficient solar panel is connected to the electricity grid without foresight, it can affect the quality of the electricity.

“In the worst case, it could disrupt the customer’s use of electricity and the economies of the neighborhood as well.”

This is explained by the increase in voltage. If the voltage becomes too high, it can cause dangerous situations or break equipment. To prevent these, the electricity network must be strengthened.

There have also been cases requiring the network to be strengthened, says Rintamäki.

“The small producer is not charged for the confirmation, but it is ultimately reflected in the pricing of all customers.”

In the area of ​​the Porvoo electricity grid, small reinforcements of the electricity grid have also had to be made, says Mikael Hämäläinen.

According to Hämäläinen, the network may have to be strengthened, for example, if there are several larger systems in the same area.

However, up to a certain point, strengthening the network is the task of the electricity network companies, says the LUT University research teacher Antti Kosonen.

“Oversizing is when you want to install more solar power than what the connection provides. Customers pay for the lane, which should be used in both directions. But of course I understand that grids are not originally dimensioned so that everyone puts in as much production power as their own lane allows.”

For example On Vaasa Sähköverkto’s website you can find instructions on what kind of equipment can be connected to the network without having to check connectivity separately.

“If you suspect that the planned equipment is larger than in the instructions, we have urged the customer, or rather the customer’s electrical contractor, to contact us beforehand,” says Juha Rintamäki.

Porvoon Sähköverkko has also tried to spread information about the permitted size of systems. E-mails have been sent to installers, for example.

“However, there are numerous inquiries every day about how to install a large system anywhere. The inquiries are on the rise,” says Hämäläinen.

You should check in advance with the electricity grid company in your area whether the equipment can be connected to the electricity grid.

“The most difficult situation is that the devices have already been installed, and at that point you have to start negotiating with the customer that the system is too big.”