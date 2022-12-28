Energy | Live broadcast: An almost 300-meter-long LNG ship arrives in Finland from Gibraltar

This is Finland’s first floating LNG terminal vessel. Its total costs are around 460 million euros.

Liquefied natural gas (lng) terminal vessel Exemplar will arrive in Finland on Wednesday. HS shows the ship’s arrival as a live IS broadcast.

The 291-meter-long and 43-meter-wide Exemplar arrives at Inko’s deep harbor area. The ship can hold 68,000 tons of liquefied natural gas when fully loaded.

This is Finland’s first floating LNG terminal vessel. Renting the vessel became relevant when gas deliveries from Russia to Finland were suspended in May.

Exemplar left for Finland from Gibraltar before Christmas.

The ship arrives in Inkoosee for ten years. From that time, the total costs of the terminal are estimated to be around 460 million euros, or around 126,000 euros per day.

Terminal vessel was acquired in Finland in a hurry in the spring after Russia threatened to cut off gas supplies.

HS reported in early December that after the signing of the lease agreement, natural gas consumption in Finland has nevertheless more than halved, and according to the Ministry of Finance, “there is significant uncertainty associated with the start of commercial demand” for the terminal.

