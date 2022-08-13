Energy | Lintilä: “The biggest incentive to save electricity will be the bill” – the state’s energy campaign does not offer citizens the “trick of three”

The state informs and supports when the price of electricity rises, but “the biggest incentive to save will be the bill”.

State the energy saving campaign does not promise a “trick of three” to reduce the electricity bill, warns the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center).

“There is a state of waiting, that there will be some trick trio. Yes, the campaign is informative in nature. It is not completely clear to everyone what consumes energy and how much,” says Lintilä.

The state will publish a campaign aimed at citizens at the Turku European Forum on August 25. The campaign will continue throughout the fall, for example during the annual energy saving week in October.

The purpose of the campaign is, for example, to encourage lowering the indoor air temperature and reducing the time spent in the shower.

Electricity prices have already tested Finns, and salty electricity bills have been announced for next winter. The price of the minister’s own contract has increased 2.5 times. Lintilä says that there is nothing in sight that would cause prices to fall.

“Unfortunately, next winter the biggest incentive to save electricity will be a bill.”

Minister has hurriedly proposed to halve the value added tax (VAT) on electricity from the current 24 percent to 10 or 14 percent.

STT asked the Ministry of Finance for an assessment of how the discount would affect the state economy. According to the ministry, it would reduce state revenues by 220–300 million euros. Last year, the state received an estimated 475 million euros in VAT revenue from electric energy.

Lintilä defends his opening: according to him, the neighboring ministry’s calculation would apply to the whole year, while the discount would be valid over the winter.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance’s calculation method is static, i.e. it does not take into account the increase in the price of energy, which brings more VAT income.”

The two ministries are going through ways to ease rising electricity bills in time for the looming budget tussle at the turn of the month.

Lintilä characterizes the opening of VAT as his own frustration. He also defends his proposal with its simplicity: earlier in this election period, the minister was allowed to build corona support arrangements for companies, but now there is no time to set up a similar system.

Lintila has recently been able to often answer the question about the possible regulation of electricity next winter.

According to him, at the moment, nothing can be seen that would definitely lead to electricity regulation and outages. Sufficient electricity depends on three factors: next winter’s weather conditions, getting natural gas to Europe and the operation of the Olkiluoto triple reactor.

The sky of Olkiluoto 3 has been infamous, because the construction site has reached high school age. Regular electricity production is expected to start in December. Can the project be trusted?

“We don’t have many other opportunities, and yes I trust”, Lintilä answers.

Lintilä assumes that the burning of peat will certainly increase next winter. Although the current government has tried to reduce the energy use of peat, Lintilä underlines that its use has never been banned.

According to him, the drastic reduction has primarily been influenced by the companies’ carbon neutrality goals.

“Coal is the last option in my category because it is not domestic.”