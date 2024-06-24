Energy, the nightmare for 5 million Italian families begins in a week. The consequences of the end of the protected market

The Italian government has decided to interrupt the protected energy market and the rules will change from 1 July. But in the labyrinth of new rules for citizens struggling with choosing the right operator to avoid paying astronomical bills, there is only one certainty at the moment: the energy giants will gain. If you look at the updated data – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – you discover that this is the case: stellar profits on bills with prices up to 50% higher than market prices for the energy component alone. It is in this climate that the Italian government proceeds in forced stages with the complete liberalization of the retail market, that is, the end of the so-called “greater protection service”, handing over millions of people to a mechanism that has nothing in the market other than the certainty that they will pay more at the end of the show.

The remaining customers (5 million families) – continues Il Fatto – will pass to the operators who have grabbed them with reverse auctions after three years of “gradual protections” they will end up being fed to the over 700 operators who divide the free market among themselves. In the protected market, where there will still be 5 million “vulnerable” customers (over 75, sick, etc.), electricity is purchased by a state company, the Single Buyer, which then resells it to operators at prices established by the Authority for energy (Arera). The data shows that in the “protected” market the prices applied to customers have always been lower than those on the free market. From July 1st this will no longer be the case, the government has decided to liberalize a market where the big names make billions. The risk of uncontrolled tariffs for 5 million families is around the corner.