Emirati leadership, by classifying the country in the list of the top 10 countries in 18 global indicators in the energy sector, thanks to future plans and visions aimed at multiple energy sources, specifically clean ones, and contributed to the UAE’s entry into the peaceful nuclear energy club to produce electricity from environmentally friendly sources that are sustainable, thus enhancing our position as the first country On the list of global competition in the topic of “getting electricity”, according to the World Bank’s report for the year 2020.

7 international references agreed to classify the country within this site, given the UAE’s excellence in more than one aspect in this vital sector, in terms of infrastructure, its ability to supply and ease of delivering electricity to the population, in addition to its efficiency in production and its commitment to achieving a green economy and reducing footprint Carbon, as part of a global commitment to mitigate climate change.

Barakah for peaceful nuclear energy is a huge Emirati project that will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s global position in the field of energy, with the launch of electricity production from its first stations and the entry of the first megawatts to the network, as a translation of the comprehensive development strategy adopted by the state to lead in the production of clean energy and its integration with various sectors The other aim is to advance sustainable development over the next 50 years.

