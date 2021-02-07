No Result
Energy Laying of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into the Baltic Sea has continued

February 7, 2021
in World
The United States has opposed the pipeline project because it sees it as increasing Germany’s and other EU countries’ dependence on Russian gas too much.

Nord The laying of the Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea has continued after the preparatory work in Danish waters, the project consortium said on Saturday. The € 10 billion gas pipeline is set to double Russian natural gas supplies to Germany.

On Monday, France called on Germany to abandon the gas pipeline in protest of a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin treatment. However, the call echoed in deaf ears in Berlin. On Friday, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the gas pipeline was a “controversial project” but that “together solutions can be found”.

The German energy company Uniper, in which Fortum has a majority stake, is one of the financiers of a project led by Russian gas giant Gazprom.

