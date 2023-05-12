Energy | Last year’s peak electricity prices brought great results to electricity producers, sellers fared worse

The electricity companies’ results last year varied depending on the business model and the success of the hedges. Forestry company UPM’s energy business was the most profitable, generating more than half of its profit in relation to net sales.

HS reviewed the profit figures of ten large electricity companies from last year. In general, the electricity business was by no means exceptionally profitable last year, even though stock exchange electricity was record expensive.

On the contrary, many companies that mainly sell electricity had a weak result. Electricity producing companies fared better. The most profitable was the energy unit of the forest industry company UPM, which produced a profit of 51 percent in relation to the turnover of 734 million euros.

UPM is Finland’s largest electricity producer. The company owns a lot of old nuclear and hydropower. Hydropower is the most valuable regulating power in the electricity system, which is run practically when electricity is the most expensive. The company benefited from last fall’s occasionally very high hourly prices.

UPM is a specialty of the industry, but otherwise the results of the electricity companies varied depending on the business model and how well their hedging policy succeeded.

Due to the increase in the price of electricity, turnover generally increased. The amount of electricity sold, on the other hand, decreased at the same pace as Finland’s general electricity consumption. The use of electricity decreased by six percent last year.

Many In recent years, municipal energy companies have outsourced the electricity sales business to jointly owned sales companies. Such are, for example, Oomi, whose shareholders include Vantaa and Lahti energy companies, and Väre, whose shareholders include Savon Voima and Kuopio energia.

Oomi and Väre have no electricity production of their own at all. They have had a tough time for the last couple of years. They buy the electricity they sell from the market and sell it to consumer and business customers.

Last year, both Oomi and Väre achieved a positive result, but the profitability was rather weak. With a turnover of more than half a billion euros, Oomi made an operating profit of 27 million euros, or 5.3 percent in relation to the turnover. The operating profit percentage of Väree, which is half the size, was 4.3.

“ Only the companies that produce and transmit electricity and heat seem to have made good results.

It however, there was an improvement on the previous year, when the results of both ended up in a loss. At the end of 2021, the surprising increase in the price of electricity revealed the inadequacy of many companies’ electricity procurement protections.

Starting from last summer, the price of electricity fluctuated really wildly again and there were serious disturbances in the electricity derivative market. It was difficult for electricity sellers to protect their electricity purchase, and many of them completely stopped selling fixed-term contracts in the fall.

The increase in collateral requirements in the derivatives market also tied up a lot of money. Only at the very end of the year did the market calm down.

Only the companies that produce and transmit electricity and heat seem to have achieved good results. The operating profit percentages of Savon Voima and Vantaa energia hovered around 20.

Large some electricity companies both still produce and sell electricity and district heating. These companies have therefore, at least in principle, benefited from the expensive selling price of electricity, which has balanced the effects of market fluctuations.

In practice, however, the result depends on the quantity, quality and protection policy of own production.

Fortum’s almost the entire comparable profit last year came from electricity production, which was offset by the rise in electricity prices. Uniper and the Russian operations, which produced heavy write-downs, have been left out of the profit figures, because the company has had to give them up. Without them, the operating profit percentage rose to 21.

Fortum produced approximately 43 terawatt hours of electricity in the Nordic countries, or more than half of the consumption of the whole of Finland last year. However, the company did not get anywhere near the price of the electricity exchange for the electricity it produced, as the company had sold a large part of the electricity it produced in advance and in this case significantly cheaper than the exchange price.

Fortum received an average of only 59.9 euros/MWh for the electricity it sold last year, or six cents per kilowatt hour. The average price of electricity in the Finnish area on the electricity exchange Nordpool was 154 euros/MWh last year, i.e. 2.5 times the price received by Fortum.

Fortum is a listed company, although the state owns more than half of it. Municipal companies may have other obligations that weaken the result. Helen, owned by the city of Helsinki, sold district heating last year even at a loss, i.e. it did not transfer the increased fuel costs in full to customer prices.

The company states in its financial statements that “in the last quarter of the year, the general situation in the electricity market was still serious and confused”. Helen’s operating profit percentage remained at eight.

Turku energia made the most positive result. However, the dividend received from associated companies raised the total result to around eight million euros. On the other hand, the Tampere power plant was very profitable and made an operating profit of more than 17 percent of turnover.