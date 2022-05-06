Energy Last year, Finland imported a third of its energy from Russia

The lowest dependence is on renewable energy, the largest on natural gas, says Statistics Finland.

From Russia Last year, imported energy covered 34 per cent of Finland’s total energy consumption, according to Statistics Finland. According to calculations by Statistics Finland and the Natural Resources Center, the share was highest in natural gas and lowest in renewable energy.

Russia accounted for 92 percent of natural gas imports. Of the renewables, only wood fuels were imported to Finland, with Russia accounting for 13 per cent.

According to Statistics Finland, the shares were determined for the first time.

– The share of Russian imports in Finland’s total energy consumption is significant, and it is not easy to replace it, because many other countries also want to replace Russian imported energy. However, steps have already been taken and it will be interesting to see how Russia’s share falls this year, says Statistics Finland’s chief actuary Ville Maljanen in the bulletin.

In the case of fossil oil, Russia accounted for two-thirds last year and coal for just over half. Last year, Russian imports accounted for 36 percent of the use of nuclear energy.

Net imports of electricity vary greatly from year to year. Last year, Russia’s share was as high as 51 percent.

Energy products accounted for more than 60 percent of imports from Russia. Overall, Russia accounted for 12 percent of goods imports.

Energy the value of imports rose sharply at the end of last year as fossil fuel prices rose. Thus, the increase was also reflected in the value of Russian imports.

Statistics Finland points out that calculating the share of energy imported from Russia in total energy consumption is not very simple and involves uncertainties and assumptions.

For example, natural gas is imported to Finland from Estonia, some of which originally originated in Russia. Neste, on the other hand, exports petroleum products made from Russian crude oil to other countries.