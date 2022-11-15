Energy | Kokkola is planning a hydrogen investment of half a billion euros

Finland’s largest pure hydrogen production facility would focus on the production of ammonia needed in fertilizers.

Let’s have a bonfire is planning Finland’s largest clean hydrogen production plant. If everything goes according to plan, the 300 megawatt plant, costing around half a billion euros, could start production in 2027.

The plant’s main product is ammonia, which is apparently needed in the production of fertilizers. In the future, ammonia may also be a fuel for maritime transport.

Traditionally, the hydrogen needed to produce ammonia has been extracted from fossil natural gas. The process produces a lot of carbon dioxide emissions. The so-called green ammonia, on the other hand, is made from hydrogen, which is separated from water by electrolysis. The process is emission-free if the electricity needed by electrolysis is emission-free.

In addition to climate goals, the demand for green ammonia is increased by Europe’s need to reduce dependence on Russia, believes the CEO of Flexens, the project development company promoting the project Berndt Schalin.

“Significant amounts of ammonia have been brought to Europe from Russia. In addition, the ammonia produced in Europe is made from natural gas, the import of which is also dependent on Russia, and prices have skyrocketed. Locally produced green ammonia has risen in value to an unpredictable level.”

The company says that it chose Kokkola as the location for the plant because the area has a port, a lot of wind power and old hydrogen production. The fertilizer manufacturer Yara has an ammonia production plant in Kokkola.

Project is still in the early stages. Flexens and the city of Kokkola have just signed a preliminary land lease agreement for the area where the hydrogen plant could be located.

Flexens is currently looking for investors, industrial partners and customers. Schalin says that some of the negotiations are quite advanced, although there are no contracts to be announced yet.

“International investors are very interested in the project,” says Schalin.

Next, the company will start applying for environmental permits. It is estimated to take at least a couple of years.

One the question to be solved in the project is the possible utilization of waste heat.

The Kokkola facility is estimated to use approximately 1.8 terawatt hours of electricity per year, and roughly 30 percent of this is wasted heat, so utilizing the heat has a big impact on the project’s profitability. Flexens has started discussions with the energy company of the city of Kokkola about the utilization of waste heat in the production of district heat.

The utilization of waste heat in the production of district heat is a model that is planned to be used in many other hydrogen projects that are underway in Finland.

“District heating networks are a competitive advantage for Finland when we compete for hydrogen investments,” says Schalin.

The company is also starting to investigate the construction of a hydrogen network in the area together with the state gas grid company Gasgrid Finland. Schalin says that the pipeline network would act as a hydrogen storage facility for the company, which would enable the adjustment of hydrogen production according to the price of electricity, for example.

“It would improve the profitability of the investment and make it possible to sell hydrogen to other users.”