Energy | KL: The price of electricity can rise very high on Thursday, warns Gasum

Energy|The price increase was expected for Thursday afternoon and evening. According to Fingrid, there is enough electricity.

State gas and energy company Gasum warned on Tuesday that the price of electricity on the stock market could rise from Thursday afternoon until Thursday evening to an exceptionally high level, says Trade magazine.

Gasum cited Kauppalehti as the reason for the price expectations by among other things, the fact that the Olkiluoto 2 nuclear power plant remains under repairs at the same time as the Loviisa 1 nuclear power plant is undergoing maintenance and wind power is decreasing.

According to the grid company Fingrid’s estimate, there will be enough electricity during the rest of the week, but when the wind subsides, they will increasingly rely on imported electricity.

Fluctuations in the price of electricity affect electricity contracts where the price of energy is tied to the price of electricity on the exchange.

Energy Agency told in May, that according to its data, the share of exchange electricity contracts was 31 percent of all electricity retail sales contracts at the end of 2023. At the end of 2022, the share of exchange electricity contracts was 14 percent.