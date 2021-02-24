Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, confirmed that “A.Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Coalition»Contributes strongly to consolidating the position of the United Arab Emirates in general and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular as a reliable global source of hydrogen, and that the Ministry seeks, through entering the coalition, to extend the bridge of international and national dialogue on hydrogen.

This came on the occasion of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joining the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Consortium, which was established by Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi Holding Company ADQ, earlier this year, with the aim of establishing Abu Dhabi as a reliable source of green hydrogen. , Which is produced by employing clean energy technology, and blue hydrogen that is produced through natural gas, to international markets, in addition to uniting efforts to build a robust green hydrogen economy in the UAE.

Reliable power

His Excellency explained that the future direction of the UAE is based on the exploitation of hydrogen sources for energy, meeting the growing demand for it, and ensuring reliable, affordable and low-carbon energy, and that the Ministry has been following the hydrogen dialogue since 2017, as an observer for international platforms such as the Hydrogen Council and Partnership International Hydrogen and Fuel Cells (IPHE), and also participates in the exchange of knowledge through bilateral partnerships with advanced global countries, as well as with national stakeholders, ”affirming the Ministry’s endeavor to formulate a long-term energy strategy in which hydrogen has a major role in its various axes.

He added: The UAE is a traditional producer of hydrogen, and it has great experience in this field, which makes it one of the world leaders in the field of hydrogen. The Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Coalition is gaining great importance at this particular time, and the inclusion of the private sector, research and development and government in the coalition is an advanced step in popularizing Using hydrogen as a source of clean energy, noting that the UAE possesses natural resources that support the technological expertise and political stability required to become a major player in the global hydrogen supply chain.

Diversification of energy sources

His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure continued: Tashkeel National Energy Strategy 2050A major supporter of the UAE’s drive to produce clean hydrogen, in light of the targets to reach 50% of clean energy by 2050, and that the UAE has taken various strategies and projects at the national, regional and international levels to face the challenges of climate change facing the world, as it realized early on the seriousness of the consequences. Economic, social and environmental implications of these changes.