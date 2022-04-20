Energy Italy wants to get rid of Russian gas: The country is ordering a reduction in the use of air conditioners

Italy wants to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Italian the government plans to take action to save energy by reducing the use of air conditioners in public buildings and offices. The background is rising energy prices and Italy’s dependence on Russian natural gas.

Legislation is being promoted in the country that the cooling settings of the premises must be at least 25-27 degrees Celsius during the hottest months of the year. In cold weather, the heating should again be aimed at a maximum of 19-21 degrees Celsius. The changes are due to take effect from the beginning of May until March next year.

The news agency Reuters reports on the bill.

The Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi has stated that reducing the use of air conditioning and heating systems is one of the many ways in which Italy can reduce its energy consumption.

Italy, which imports about 40% of its imported gas from Russia, is the largest country in the European Union using Russian gas.

Italy has begun looking for ways to reduce its use of Russian energy and diversify its energy sources since Russia launched a large-scale offensive in Ukraine on 24 February.

In addition to reducing energy consumption, Italy is due to sign new gas agreements with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola this week.