And the Energy Information Administration in the United States said, on Wednesday, that crude stocks increased by 2.4 million barrels in the week ending on the third of February, to 455.1 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

The administration said that crude stocks at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by one million barrels last week.

It added that the rate of crude consumption in refineries increased by 449,000 barrels per day per week, while the refinery operating rate increased by 2.2 percent.

The administration indicated that gasoline stocks grew by five million barrels per week to 239.6 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, an increase of 1.3 million barrels.

The administration’s data showed that distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.9 million barrels per week to 120.5 million barrels, compared to expectations for an increase of 0.1 million barrels.

It noted that net US imports of crude increased last week by 367,000 barrels per day.