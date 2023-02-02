Energy | Inflation hit wind power builders – orders for new power plants halved

The pace of construction in Finland is slowing down from last year’s record level, but continues to be exceptionally brisk.

Fast the rise in prices threatens to slow down wind power construction in Europe, just when the continent would need new clean electricity production capacity to replace Russian fuels and accelerate the green transition. The industry’s European interest organization Wind Europe says that orders for new turbines almost halved last year compared to the previous year.

Nine gigawatts worth of new turbine orders were placed in the entire EU last year. The amount is 47 percent lower than in 2021.

This predicts wind power construction to slow down in the next few years. The same message is also conveyed by the fact that new investment decisions were made between January and November last year for 12 gigawatts. Last year, 15 gigawatts of new power plants were completed in the EU, about a third more than in 2021.

According to Wind Europe, the main reason for the slowdown in the pace of construction is strong inflation. According to the organization, the prices of turbines have risen by up to 40 percent in two years.

The problem is that the price that wind power developers can expect to receive for the electricity they sell has not kept up with inflation, the association says. This especially applies to markets where wind power is still built on the basis of subsidies.

Situation is different in Finland and Sweden, where onshore wind power is built according to market conditions, says the CEO of the Finnish Wind Power Association Anni Mikkonen.

In Finland, 2022 was a record year for wind power construction. 2,400 megawatts of new capacity was completed. The previous record was from 2021, when 670 megawatts of capacity was completed.

In Finland, too, the pace of construction is slowing down: this year the capacity is predicted to be about one thousand and next year about 1,300 megawatts, says Mikkonen. The slowdown is partly due to the fact that around 600 megawatts of capacity expected for this year were completed ahead of schedule already last year.

There are no signs of the actual freezing of investments in Finland, says Mikkonen.

CEO of wind power developer OX2 Teemu Loikkanen says that the company has not put projects on hold in Finland due to inflation.

“All projects have been put into investment as soon as they have been approved,” says Loikkanen.

However, the outlook is weaker than a couple of years ago.

“It has been noticed that over the past few years, the prices of power plants and the costs of construction have risen clearly. Correspondingly, energy and electricity prices have been up, which has compensated for the effect.”

However, the investments do not live according to the fluctuations of the market price of electricity, because the life cycle of the wind turbine is more than 30 years, and at least part of the production is sold with long advance contracts.

According to Loikkanen, wind power construction in Finland is driven by industrial investments in preparation, which need a lot of emission-free electricity. These include, for example, hydrogen plants and industrial electrification projects.

Inflation has also caused problems for power plant manufacturers. The Danish company Vestas, which is also the market leader in Finland, predicts that it will make a loss from last year. The reason is the rising cost of components, delivery difficulties and project delays.

The company estimates that wind power construction will slow down in Europe this year, especially due to the slow pace of zoning and permitting.