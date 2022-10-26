Energy | Industry’s new consumption flexibility can reduce the risk of winter power outages

The rising cost of electricity has made companies look for new opportunities to direct production to hours of cheap electricity.

Energy crisisthe increase in the price of electricity and the increase in its price fluctuations have caused many companies to find out if they could shift their production and electricity consumption outside consumption peaks.

For the companies themselves, finding a new consumption flexibility means an opportunity to save on energy costs or even earn extra euros, but if the surveys produce results, the beneficiaries will be all Finnish electricity users. The new consumption flexibility would help level out the price spikes of electricity consumption peaks next winter and would also reduce the risk that Finland will run into an electricity shortage and, at worst, electricity regulation, i.e. rotating blackouts.

There is potential especially in industry, which uses more than 40 percent of electricity in Finland, significantly more than households.

Something amount of new consumption flexibility potential has already been found, says the Energy Agency’s survey, which was aimed at companies that use a lot of electricity. A fifth of the companies that responded to the survey already have a plan to increase consumption flexibility for electricity shortages in the coming winter. 40 percent of the companies say that the creation of a plan is underway or will start soon.

Next winter, around 390 megawatts of new consumption flexibility could be available. The estimate is rough, and the actual flexibility depends a lot on the situation.

The amount is not insignificant. This year, depending on the hour, 100–500 megawatts of consumption flexibility has been available in the regulated electricity market.

For some for companies, controlling production according to the price of electricity is commonplace. For example, the metal refiner Boliden Kokkola, the chemical manufacturer Kemira, the steel company Outokumpu and the forestry companies Sappi, Stora Enso and UPM are constantly participating in the regulated electricity market, where electricity consumption and production are balanced. Companies give offers for what price they are ready to reduce their production with a 15-minute warning.

The compensation for limiting production can be hefty, at most 5,000 euros per megawatt hour. Almost this much was paid to the companies for reducing consumption, for example, on the morning of September 8, when there were unexpected problems in the trial run of Olkiluoto 3 and consumption in Finland had to be reduced quickly. On average, 140 euros per megawatt hour have been paid this year for reducing production.

For example, UPM uses flexibility in the mechanical pulp production of its paper mills. Mechanical pulp is an intermediate product from which paper is made. The process is well suited for flexibility, as it uses a lot of electricity, the up and down adjustment is fast and the mass can be stored. This way, the flexibility does not interfere with the paper production itself, which runs smoothly day and night.

In companies however, there can be many kinds of obstacles as to why production is not able to be flexible.

“It is not possible to implement consumption flexibility to a significant extent due to the electricity consumption of the factory being evenly distributed among different processes. The production of products classified as food cannot be interrupted for reasons related to hygiene, and the production cannot be transferred to different shifts (for example the night shift), because it would be impossible to organize it in terms of the work arrangements of its own personnel and partners,” says one company in its response to the Energy Agency’s survey.

“The factory runs 24/7, and the need for commodities is constant. Just small power outages can cause significant product defects and even product rejections,” explains another.

In Finnish however, there is a lot of unused flexibility potential in the industry, believes UPM Energy’s director responsible for business services Anne Särkilahti. UPM has been doing consumer flexibility for a long time, and is now selling its know-how to other companies.

Särkilahti says that companies don’t always realize the possibilities of flexibility, even if they know their processes. Secondly, companies have not necessarily had much interest in increasing flexibility when electricity has been cheap.

“That’s what companies monitor, whether it’s reflected in euros or not. If not, then something else will be prioritized.”

Since industrial companies protect the purchase of electricity even years later with derivatives or purchase contracts, they may still not be fully exposed to the rise in the price of electricity.

At its simplest consumption flexibility means that the company plans its production based on the electricity price forecast. Flexibility is not sold on the market, but the financial benefit comes as savings on the electricity bill. Such a simple and manually controlled new flexibility potential can be put into use already by next winter, says Särkilahti.

Taken further, the flexibility is automated and it is also traded on various marketplaces. However, it requires thorough investigation of the process, introduction of new software and training of people.

“If you do it in a great digital way, it will take time. In practice, it won’t be possible for next winter,” says Särkilahti.

Energy crisis has already made households monitor electricity consumption and its timing. The big question is whether the same will happen widely in the business field.

“The important thing is probably how far the companies look. Do they think that it is enough to make it until next spring and then we can go back to the old model”, says Särkilahti.

For him, this would be short-sighted thinking. In Särkilahti’s opinion, consumption flexibility will apply to all companies in the future. A lot of new, weather-dependent wind power generation is coming to Finland, and it is believed that price fluctuations will only intensify.

“It won’t get anywhere, even if the energy crisis ends.”