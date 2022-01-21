Energy In silence, stuttering Russia has amassed a coffers with which it can withstand the crisis – Trade relations with Russia do not guarantee security

In Europe, it was imagined that energy dependence on Russia was not a problem, as Russia was also dependent on its export earnings. According to Professor Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, this is only half true.

Could you Will Russia use the cut-off of gas supplies as a weapon against Europe if relations between the West and Russia escalate badly because of the situation in Ukraine? Yes, even if the threshold is high, believes Russia’s professor of environmental policy Brother-Pekka Tynkkynen From the Alexander Institute. In that situation, the EU would be quite helpless.

Tynkkynen questions the long-standing idea in Europe that close trade relations and a particularly vibrant energy trade would give Europe protection against Russia’s energy blackmail.

According to this thinking, the EU’s dependence on Russian energy, especially natural gas, is not a problem, because at the same time Russia is equally dependent on its export revenues from EU countries. The EU imports 90% of the natural gas it needs, about half of which comes from Russia.

According to Tynkkynen, interdependence is true in itself, but it is not symmetrical.

“In the short term, Russia is on the neck. If Russia closes the taps, it will raise the price of energy insanely. In addition, households in Central Europe are dependent on Russian gas. The cabins would start to cool down pretty quickly, ”says Tynkkynen.

This winter, the situation is complicated by the fact that Europe’s gas reserves are exceptionally scarce. International Energy Agency (IEA) by this is due in particular to the fact that the Russian state gas company Gazprom has not replenished its own stocks.

Replacing Russian pipeline gas with liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported by ships would not be easy, let alone cheap, Tynkkynen says. Russia is also a producer of big lng.

Instead In Russia, the effects of the disruption of gas supplies would not be as immediate.

Russia has accumulated oil and gas revenues in buffer funds to mitigate the impact of lost export earnings. Professor at the University of Turku School of Economics Kari Liuhdon According to Russia, its reserves are currently worth nearly $ 200 billion, in addition to which the country has more than $ 600 billion in foreign exchange reserves.

Fossil exports account for about 30 percent of Russia’s state revenue, but Liuhto points out in his blog post that three-quarters of this is oil export revenue. Natural gas is much less important than oil exports.

“Russia would not catch a cold, even if natural gas export revenues were not received from Europe one year,” Liuhto write.

The stated reason for raising buffer funds has been to hedge against oil price fluctuations. Tynkkynen also sees another role in them.

“One reason is that they work Vladimir Putin as a guarantee system for the geopolitical goals of the administration. If there is a tight spot, Russia will have a buffer. For the same reason, Russia has tried to be debt-free. ”

A stub considers, however, that the threshold for direct shut-off of gas taps is high.

“Russia certainly doesn’t want to go over that threshold. In the longer term, Russia would shoot itself in the foot. It would strengthen European unity and strengthen efforts to break away from Russian energy. “

However, he does not consider the restriction of gas supplies to be completely excluded. This could be the case, for example, where a Russian invasion of Ukraine would create a cycle of retaliation.

He recalls that previous Russian aggressions, such as the war in Georgia in 2008 and the occupation of Crimea in 2014, have not led Europe to reduce its use of Russian energy. On the contrary, the share of Russian gas in Europe has increased. This experience also weighs in the balance as the Russian leadership weighs in.

European there has been a lot of talk this winter about dependence on Russian gas. The price of natural gas and electricity in Europe has risen to record levels in some places, and the main reason for this is that Russia has not received natural gas in the old way. Towards the end of the year, gas flows from Russia to Europe were 22–25 percent lower than in recent years.

The cause of the availability problems has been speculated, but the director general of the IEA, for example Fatih Birol is directly accused Russia on the deliberate restriction of gas supplies. Russia has met the requirements for long-term gas supplies but has not sold additional gas to Europe on the day-ahead market. At the same time, energy demand has increased as the European economy has recovered from the corona pandemic.

“Russia is taking advantage of the situation with low intensity so that it cannot be blamed for closing the gas taps,” Tynkkynen explains.

The energy sector is a very strategic sector for Russia, which is in the hands of Putin’s neighbors, Tynkkynen reminds. In this way, energy trade is not just about economic logic.

“Under normal circumstances, companies strive to operate as market-based as possible, but in a crisis they act exactly as Putin instructs.”

This is especially true of the state-owned gas company Gazprom, one of the world’s largest energy companies. It is also responsible for supplying natural gas to Europe.

“It is obvious that Gazprom is under Putin’s control.”

Thought deepening economic interdependence to make war between countries impossible is familiar to Europeans. That is the idea on which the whole of the EU is built.

However, the same logic does not apply to Russia, Tynkkynen says.

“The interest within Putin’s administration is based on geopolitics, not the economy.”