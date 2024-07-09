“Energy in Italy, here is our future”. The head of the Authority speaks to Affari

Stephen Besseghinipresident of theEnergy, Networks and Environment Regulatory Authority (ARERA) It has a valuable feature: it makes complex things simple. The interview.

Let’s start from the bottom: have consumers ultimately been harmed by the end of electricity protection?

No, because we worked to create the least possible discomfort for citizens and explain things in the simplest way. Those who had a contract in the protection services and are vulnerable, remain in the protection system. Those who were not among the vulnerable move to gradual protections that save them a total of one hundred euros per year.

Did the banks support you? Part of the problem is at the banking level…

We have just closed an agreement with Abi in the last few days for the transition to automatic payment systems. Abi has done an extraordinary job with the banks, which have built a sort of intelligent connector between the regulatory requests of Arera and the normal mechanisms with which credit institutions manage this type of phase in such a way that it will be an operation like any other.

Let’s go back to consumers. Did those who chose the free market do so knowingly?

In part, yes. It is clear that there has been commercial pressure from operators to bring the consumer to the free market. The pressure is motivated by the fact that this way they acquire customers.

With due proportions we have already had several precedents of opening of markets such as insurance and telephone. In the latter case the operators have increased and the costs of the tariffs have been reduced. However, thirty years later those operators are no longer standing, and they are failing. If we look far ahead is there the same risk?

Every sector has its own specificities and energy has an industrial component that cannot be ignored. It is not immaterial like the transmission of information for telephony. It is a fitting parallel, however, in one respect: think about how telephone contracts were at the beginning. They were based on the connection fee, the duration of the call. There was the valorization of the commodity.

What about today?

Today there is a service contract. It doesn’t matter whether you consume one gigabyte or ten, depending on the type. When the world of energy also begins to transform from the sale of the commodity to the service in which the kilowatt hour is included, that will be the moment when the price setting will change.

Privacy issue. In recent months there has been a strong aggression towards consumers, with insistent calls and offers. Wouldn’t it be appropriate to have regulation on this front too?

The real issue is that the free commercial initiative to propose an offer, whether it is energy, telephony or other, cannot be compressed. You cannot prohibit contacting by telephone. There are tools to defend yourself such as the Register of Oppositions and they must be made more effective because today people who have registered are contacted anyway. We are reasoning with Agcom on the issue of “fake” numbers and how to censor them. Even the energy sellers themselves might not accept a contract closed on the phone. It would be a way to amend the electricity market from any type of negative connotation.

What consequences will the transition to the free market bring from the operators’ point of view?

We come from a free market that in recent years has seen the growth of operators even if there is a strong incumbent and few can compete with it. It is likely that after an initial phase we will move towards a concentration with some operators that take on a sufficient size to be credible antagonists of the incumbent and at that point a real competition mechanism will be activated. However, it is always important that the service part begins to develop, through the creation of packages.

Can you give some examples?

The very fact of buying at a fixed price is already a service since the consumer already knows how much he will spend compared to the consumption each time. Then there are the packages that are starting to appear. An example: an extra large customer knows that he will spend 700 euros per year. If at the end of the year he will have consumed less, a part will be subscribed to in the following year, if he consumes more, a balancing will be done. This is the type of coverage that makes the cost of energy no longer something you discover when the bill arrives, but that you somehow plan.

From variable cost to fixed cost, then.

The free market, before this energy crisis, has always been a market of fixed prices against the variability of protection. The offers with variable prices on the free market were just 6%. But also accessory services, imagination is the limit.

Speaking of energy crisis, when the war in Ukraine broke out there were serious concerns. Now?

There are others. We have a much tighter energy system than we were used to before. The Italian energy system was based on huge quantities of low-priced Russian gas. Now we have a market driven fundamentally by liquid natural gas that natively exposes to the international market. At this stage, for example, China is pulling prices a little higher than the European ones. Consequence: the price of LNG in Europe, to keep up with it, has also risen. The market is therefore more sensitive to any news or change in the geopolitical scenario.

And the situation in Ukraine?

The most relevant issue at the moment is this possible complete interruption of supply from Russia because the transport contract ends. If we start with the Ravenna regasification plant that gives us the five billion cubic meters of import that are missing, we can say we are calm.

So well done everyone: we managed to break away from Russia.

Yes, but we paid a lot of money to do it. And this weighs on industrial competitiveness. We are starting to see the recovery, but it is very slow.

What about photovoltaics?

Well, because there has been an incredible acceleration in the last two years. Also due to the cost of the crisis, those who could, made investments to cover themselves, therefore to buy generation capacity. And the payback range is about 8-10 years and guarantees an element of tranquility even with respect to certain time slots of the day in which you are covered by the supply. However, if we want to reach the targets we have set ourselves, we need to do much more.

And who pays?

There are no free lunches, as they say in economics. Prepare for the transition, plan well how much I want to spend and how much I want to set the price and I am able to tell the consumer, the industrial system, the world that they will pay a certain amount. This is an important message.

And are we able to do it?

Now the incentive tools for renewables are starting to be set up according to this logic: I set you a price, you as an operator who makes the investment know that you will earn that much, you as a consumer who has to buy that energy, know that that energy is worth that much. And everything that the market does above or below the set price, either integrates it or returns it. So there is a sort of long-term pact, the so-called two-way contracts.

If you had to summarize tomorrow’s annual report presentation, what would it be?

We are ready for a new phase. We are ready for a phase in which the energy system has changed, renewables are growing, the consumer must be managed in a different dimension, we have the architecture of rules and regulations to manage all this. And that is no small thing.