Chémery (Loir-et-Cher), correspondence.

Under the feet of the demonstrators, the largest gas reserve in Europe. Almost 7 billion cubic meters underground and anger which is clearly visible. It is on this emblematic site, operated by Storengy, that energy workers organized a regional rally on Thursday to denounce the projects to dismantle the electricity and gas sectors provided for in the Hercule and Clamadieu plans (from name of the president of Engie). The latter plans to separate the heir to GDF into two entities, by selling assets and developing renewable energies. The mobilization is organized by the CGT federation of mines and energy (FNME) which reminds, through the voice of its secretary general, Sébastien Ménesplier, that France has chosen to end its gas sovereignty, by establishing the competition between energy productions and by organizing the weakening of the historical producer. “We are not opposing the different energy productions, quite the contrary”, hammers the trade unionist by evoking electricity production. For the FNME, it is a question of placing at the heart of the debates the requirements of a public energy service, involving agents, elected officials, private users and industrialists. A demand in unison by the participants in the rally, who came from Engie gas sites, such as nuclear power plants in the region.

80% increase in costs since 2004

But, to weigh these proposals, the CGT intends to put a stop to the cutting up of what remains of public energy production, argument against argument. Frédéric Ben, union delegate of Storengy, denounces the surge in dividends since Gaz de France (GDF) was bought by Suez in 2004: “Almost 20 billion euros! “ At the same time, Engie took on heavy debt, borrowing at usurious rates. “With the opening of the capital promised by the Clamadieu plan, there is a great risk of seeing shareholders disembark with even fiercer appetites. ” Frédéric Ben also underlines, not without linking the two elements, the stopping of preventive maintenance, imposed by the management. An abandonment which can cause supply disruptions, or even more serious risks, in particular on Seveso classified sites such as that of Chémery. Envelopes for investments have yet been made, but with the clear cuts in staff, the workforce may be lacking to achieve them. A boon for subcontractors.

As for users, who have already experienced an 80% increase in gas costs since 2004 (while inflation has evolved by 21%), they risk seeing their bill rise further. “With the additional risk of being subjected to cuts”, Frédéric Ben alert. If we must add the consequences of the Hercules project, which will also lead to increases in the price of electricity, the end of tariff equalization and the end of repairs on weekends, users have enough to join the battle.

The PCF is working on this convergence in particular. Sylvie Dubois, deputy mayor of Saran (Loiret), hammers home the need for it among energy workers. Invited by the trade unionists, the representative of the elected communists of the Center-Val de Loire region adds “That the ecological crisis requires a relocation of industrial production, backed by a real public energy service”. It invites debate during the general energy summit on February 13, while another day of mobilization is scheduled for February 4.