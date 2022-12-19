Energy | In Brussels, the energy ministers are once again trying to reach an agreement on the gas price ceiling

Germany, which uses a lot of gas, has been worried that the security of energy supply to Europe could be jeopardized.

of the European Union the energy ministers of the member states will meet on Monday in Brussels to decide on the gas price correction mechanism.

The price of electricity is determined by the producer that is needed last to satisfy the demand. For this reason, Russia’s gambling with gas supplies has caused that from time to time the expensive price of gas can determine the entire price of electricity.

The price adjustment mechanism that is being prepared consists of several different parts, but the biggest point of contention has been the level at which the ceiling will be set. The range of cutter levels has been in negotiations from 160 euros to 220 euros per megawatt hour.

In particular, Germany and also some other countries that use a lot of gas have been worried that a level set too low could jeopardize the security of gas supply to Europe. On the other extreme, there have been countries that would like the price correction mechanism to have a proper effect on the price of gas.

Secretary of State Ann-Mari Kemellin is to be represented by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle) in the meeting.

In the price adjustment mechanism there are also several other parts to be agreed upon, which are currently assumed to be quite easily agreed upon after determining the price level of the cutter.

What needs to be decided is, among other things, which futures products the price ceiling will be extended to and how widely it applies to different trading venues.

The price subject to the cut should also differ from the world market price for an agreed-upon period. In addition to these, it is necessary to find an agreement on the safety mechanisms by which the cutter starts automatically and can be taken out of use in any other way if necessary.