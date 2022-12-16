Energy | In Britain, thousands of warm spaces have already been opened for those suffering from the cold: “Every week someone cries”

London

Not at all on Mondays you don’t have to be alone, cold and hungry, no matter how old and tired you are.

West London’s Hope Church Hounslow organizes a free hot lunch for over fifty people every Monday.

Papers and religious beliefs are not asked at the door. Everyone a little older is welcome in the warm church hall.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the church also maintains a free cafeteria open to everyone.

“Some come because of food and warmth, if there is a shortage or cold at home. But many people come just for the socializing, especially if they live alone”, the vicar Claire Clarke tells.

In previous years, a couple of thousand people have been fed in the parish of parish priest Claire Clarke. This year, the number is already over 13,500.

Clarke the church is one of Greater London’s many low-threshold places where anyone is welcome to warm up.

City of London list now open to everyone warm places by region. There are churches of different religions, libraries, municipal facilities, charitable organizations, sports halls and at least one theater.

There are already more than 3,300 open warm spaces throughout Britain, according to Warm Welcome –campaign. The real number can be much higher, as not all warm spaces are registered on the same list.

Warm spaces are needed, because more and more people cannot afford to heat their homes. Britain’s inflation has already risen by more than ten percent. Heating and food have become more expensive.

Many elderly people are also afraid to turn on the heating because they are afraid of a huge bill. The British Conservative government supports household energy bills with a total of billions of pounds, but the support is not enough to cover the entire price increase.

Broadly Hounslow can accommodate both relatively poor and well-to-do areas. Hope Church Hounslow is located in a less affluent area.

Heathrow Airport is nearby, where many residents of the area go to work. According to Reverend Clarke, the corona pandemic with its strict travel restrictions has already hit the area’s livelihood. Many lost their jobs.

The situation did not have time to normalize before the energy crisis and hyperinflation hit. There are also many who work on a zero-hours contract.

“The big difference from before is that now many working people also need help,” says Clarke.

He fears that the situation will worsen at least until Easter. The cold winter and the ever-increasing price of food put families in a tight spot.

“Every week someone cries. The situation is already quite desperate for many.”

On Monday however, there is no crying in church. For those over fifty, a traditional English Christmas lunch is covered.

The lunch was prepared by asylum seekers supported by the church. Many of them volunteer at the church anyway.

A free Christmas lunch is prepared and served at the church.

A person who lives in the area with his son has also arrived for lunch Dalal Golby. He emphasizes that he himself does not suffer from the cold at home, although he has to be careful with the energy bill.

“I turn off unnecessary lights, keep an eye on the heating and only boil as much water in the kettle as I need at one time,” he says.

Golby, who moved to England from Iraq in the 1980s, says that he is a devout Catholic, but also enjoys visiting the Anglican Hope Church Hounslow:

“It’s nice to go out and meet people.”

Dalal Golby (center), enjoying the church’s Christmas lunch, also appreciates good company.

The church belonging to voluntary workers Mary Ann Cocksedge estimates that usually thirty people attend the free Monday lunches.

Mary Ann Cocksedge, who worked for forty years at British Airways, now works as a volunteer at the church.

However, Christmas lunch is much more popular. About twice as many people over fifty have arrived.

“Perhaps you and the photographer would like to have some lunch?”

Thank you, very kind, but there is no way we can eat other people’s food.

“There’s enough for everyone.”

The church is responsible for the food aid given, i.e. organizing the bread lines Sue Wood. Ready-packaged food aid bags are distributed to families with children as well as the elderly.

“There are people who need help everywhere, there is no typical food bag applicant,” says Wood.

However, he too has noticed that even more people who have joined the bread line are working. The salary just isn’t enough to live like before.

Just anyone can’t come and pick up a grocery bag. You have to get a referral for food aid. It can be given, for example, by a social worker helping the family, the child’s school, a medical center or a charity organization.

Food donated to the church is waiting to be packed in food aid bags in the church's warehouse.

For grocery bags the church packs fresh and dry food, but also detergents and hygiene products. You can get a coupon at the butcher shop.

“The contents of the bag will last at least four to five days,” says Wood.

Sue Wood is responsible for organizing the food aid distributed by the church.

Is any food particularly popular?

“We strive to always give what people want. If you don’t like something, you can leave it. Many people want rice, the residents of the area use a lot of rice in cooking.”

During Christmas, Christmas treats and small gifts are also distributed. Many elderly people in particular are delighted to receive an Advent calendar.

“The Christmas tree with the gift bags is a big joint effort. Fortunately, we are blessed with neighborhood volunteers who are there to help,” says Clarke.

A warm church hall awaits behind the green door.

