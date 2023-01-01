Energy | In 2022, electricity in Finland was the second cheapest in the entire EU

Finland was helped by its lower dependence on fossil energy sources than the rest of Europe.

in Finland suffered from historically high electricity prices in 2022, but prices were still low compared to the reference countries.

This is stated by the publication of the Energy industry Electricity price statistics 2022.

In Finland, the annual average price was 154 euros per megawatt hour, which is the most expensive record in statistical history. The previous record for 2021 was 72 euros.

Despite this, Finland consumed the second cheapest electricity in the European Union last year. Statistical publication from price maps it turns out that electricity from EU countries was cheaper only in Sweden.

For example, in Germany the annual average price was 234 euros, in France 275 euros and in Italy even 300 euros per megawatt hour.

Energy industry gives three reasons for Finland’s comparatively good situation: Nordic electricity production, lower dependence on fossil energy than Central Europe and good electricity transmission connections within Finland.

In Finland in 2021 of electricity procurement 26 percent came from nuclear power, 18 percent from hydropower and 10 percent from wind and solar power. More generally, burning wood also plays a major role in energy production.

In Central European countries, on the other hand, the role of fossil natural gas imported from Russia in energy production has been significant. It has exposed them to the consequences of the Russian war of aggression worse than Finland.

Good internal transmission connections in Finland have guaranteed that electricity is the same price in different parts of the country. In Sweden and Norway, on the other hand, electricity has been cheapest in the northern parts of the countries, where there is plenty of hydropower. More has been paid in the south.

“Within the Nordic countries, electricity has been the cheapest in the northern regions of Sweden and Norway, comparable regions in the south have been at the same price level as Finland,” the Energy Industry bulletin says.

“Compared to others, we have survived well, even though the price level of electricity has been unreasonable for many customers”, states the director responsible for the energy market of the energy industry Pekka Salomaa in the bulletin.

Energy industry according to the increase in electricity prices was due to Russia’s actions.

“The tightening of the gas tap raised the price of electricity already from the summer of 2021, and in the fall, when the weather got colder, the price went up several times compared to what we were used to,” the announcement reads.

“A new phase in the price crisis began in the summer of 2022 when Russia reduced gas exports to Europe even more.”