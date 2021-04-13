Energy Ikea is investing in eight solar power parks in Russia

Solar power plants generate enough energy for seventeen Ikea stores.

Swedish furniture chain Ikea’s backing company Ingka Group has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in eight solar power parks in Russia from Russian Solar Systems.

Ingka Group says in its press release that the book value of the eight parks is more than 21 billion rubles, or about 235 million euros. According to Ingka, this is the first large investment in renewable energy in Russia by a company outside the energy sector.

The parks have a production capacity of 160 megawatts and generate enough energy for seventeen Ikea stores in Russia.

Ikean the goal, according to news agency Reuters, is to be carbon-positive by 2030, meaning the goal is to reduce greenhouse gases more than the entire Ikea value chain produces.

Ingka Group has invested EUR 2.5 billion in renewable energy since 2009. Today, the company produces more energy with renewable energy than it consumes.

Ikea operates as a franchise chain. The Ikea brand is owned by Inter Ikea and the Ingka Group is the largest franchisor.