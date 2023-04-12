Energy | Hungary plans to continue the nuclear power plant expansion project with Russia

Hungary also wants to increase gas purchases from Russia and transport oil to Hungary via a pipeline that runs through Ukraine.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó has said his country intends to continue its nuclear power plant expansion project with the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom. Szijjártó spoke about it during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has announced that his country intends to block possible EU sanctions against Russian nuclear power with its right of veto. Orbán said at the end of January that energy cooperation with Russia is essential for Hungary.

Ukraine has demanded that nuclear energy be included in the sanctions and that Rosatom be added to the sanctions list.

Rosatom got permission last year to expand Hungary’s only nuclear power plant with two nuclear reactors. The power plant already has four Russian reactors. The Paks nuclear power plant in question is very important for Hungary’s electricity production, as it produces about 40 percent of Hungary’s electricity.

Orbán and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin according to the agreement signed almost a decade ago, the new reactors are to be commissioned by 2030.

In Finland, Fennovoima suspended construction of the Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant with Rosatom shortly after Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine.

According to Szijjártó, amendments to the construction and financing agreement for the Paks nuclear power plant expansion have been agreed with Russia, which he hoped the European Commission would quickly approve in order to promote the investment.

“We hope that the European Commission does not want to jeopardize Hungary’s energy security in the long term,” Szijjártó said in a statement in a video shared on Facebook.

“Many times they clearly try to block Hungary’s and Russia’s successful nuclear cooperation throughout Europe with political means and illegal decisions.”

Szijjártón energy cooperation is not limited to nuclear power. According to him, Hungary can also, if necessary, buy more gas from Russia than what is agreed in the current agreement.

Szijjártó also said that Hungary and Russia have agreed to continue the supply of Russian crude oil to the Hungarian oil and gas company through the Družba (Friendship) pipeline through Ukraine. The Hungarian company MOL plans to negotiate transit fees directly with the pipeline’s Ukrainian operators, Szijjártó said.