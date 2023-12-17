Energy | Huge differences in the prices of electricity contracts, in many contracts the price will be updated soon

The price of many electricity contracts increases significantly at the turn of the year.

Exchange electricity the price has fallen wildly in December, but the prices of other types of electricity contracts have remained fairly stable so far.

In the most affordable fixed-price and indefinite contracts, electricity currently costs a little less than 9 cents per kilowatt hour.

However, the price differences between the offers of different companies are significant. For example, in two-year fixed-term electricity contracts, prices vary from 8.7 cents to around 13 cents per kilowatt hour. This will work out From the comparison service of the Energy Agency.

The cheapest fixed-price fixed-term contract is currently with the Vihreë äläenergia company: 8.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

In Väree's and Helen's two-year contracts, the basic price of electricity drops even lower, to less than 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour. In these “flexible” contracts, however, the price may decrease or increase slightly depending on whether electricity use is focused on the cheap or expensive hours of exchange electricity.

Hedging the price of electricity for a shorter period of time is slightly more expensive. For example, in one-year fixed-term contracts, the cheapest prices are around 9.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

For now in valid contracts, the price difference is even greater. Currently, in the cheapest contract, electricity costs about 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour, while in the most expensive offers it rises to more than 20 cents.

In these contracts, the company can change the price by notifying the consumer one month in advance.

If you want to enter into an indefinite contract during the rest of the year, you should be careful. Electricity companies update the prices of such contracts as a rule at the turn of the year. For example, in the contract of KSS Energia, which is now listed as the cheapest in the Energy Agency's service, the price will rise from 8.5 cents to more than 13 cents in January.

Exchange electricity households using have received their electricity for almost the whole year, on average, cheaper than other contract types. In December, however, the price has been more expensive than at the beginning of the year, on average 12.7 cents per kilowatt hour. In November, the average price was 8.6 cents and in October 4.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

Especially during winter frosts, the price of electricity on the stock exchange can go up by several tens of cents per kilowatt-hour at times, but the cheap and sometimes even negative hours even out the decrease. For example, this weekend, exchange electricity has been affordable.

In exchange electricity contracts, electricity companies charge a margin on top of the so-called spot price determined hourly on the electricity exchange, which is usually around 0.4–0.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

The consumer can get rid of exchange electricity contracts and contracts that are valid until the end of the contract period with a 14-day notice period, while fixed-term contracts are almost always valid until the end of the contract period.

With the calculator below, you can compare your own electricity contract with the three-month average price of stock exchange electricity and the current cheapest fixed-term offer. The calculator does not include contracts that are valid until the end of the year, as their prices are updated at the turn of the year. A fixed transfer price to your network company and electricity tax are always paid for electricity according to consumption. They are not taken into account in the counter.