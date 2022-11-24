Energy | How does Finland survive the winter? Energy industry event live at 10.15am

The energy industry event aims to tell how Finland, which is struggling with the energy crisis, will survive the coming winter.

Power the price has risen sharply as a result of the energy crisis. For example, the price of electricity on the stock market has been almost double in November compared to a year ago.

At the same time, the delay of the Olkiluoto triple reactor threatens to raise the price of electricity even more. According to a recent announcement by Teollisuuden voima (TVO), the reactor will start regular electricity production at the end of January at the earliest. It is possible that the completion of the reactor, which has suffered from several delays, will also be delayed.

The question has arisen in many people’s minds: how do we survive the winter? Energy industry experts will try to answer this question at the event starting at 10:15 a.m. HS will show the event live.

At the event, the CEO of Energy Industry Jukka Leskelä presents a current overview of the situation. After that Marja Rankila tells about the storage situation of hydropower and its importance in electricity production, Karoliina Muukkonen availability and stocks of wood fuels and Annina Alasaari the outlook for nuclear power and wind power in winter.