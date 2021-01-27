The management of large companies and employers’ organizations are fond of communication. The representative bodies of EDF personnel have decided to use the same weapons to fight the Hercules project. In view of the scale of the latest mobilizations, the majority of agents have shown both their good knowledge of the subject and their full opposition to this project. From this Wednesday, the battle of conviction therefore turns to public opinion.

EDF’s central social and economic committee has budgeted 500,000 euros to deploy a website, videos, posters, advertising inserts in the press and even a survival kit, including flashlight, lighter, hat or warm blanket to make people understand to users the consequences of Hercules. All imagined by the Invidia Prod agency. “The dismantling of the public energy service having been underway for twenty years, we had managed the finances of the works council so that we could move on to this stage in our fight against the privatization of activities. This was voted on at the meeting and unanimously by the staff representatives and worked out in full transparency within our means committee ”, reassures Philippe Page Le Merour. The secretary of the body hopes that the highlighting of this project to split the public group into three entities (nuclear in an EDF “Blue” under public bosom; dams in an EDF “Azur”, a priori still under control public; marketing, renewable energies and production and distribution in the French overseas departments and territories in an EDF “Green”, partially privatized) will require its promoters to reveal their cards. “We would love to know what is being discussed between the state, management and the European Commission, he laments. We are still talking about the future of the public electricity service! However, he is discussing in corridors. Since June 2019, we have remained at the same information stage. Sometimes we learn the state of the situation through the media. But the project is not withdrawn. This is our goal. “

“Users will pay for privatization”

For the four representative unions, there are no shortage of grievances against this project initiated by Emmanuel Macron during his tenure at the Ministry of the Economy and set up by Jean-Bernard Lévy, since his appointment at the head of the group in 2019 with the assent of the current host of the Élysée. “The Hercules project provides bad solutions to badly posed problems, underlines Amélie Henri, from the CFE-CGC. EDF suffers from under-capitalization and under-remuneration. The State is the main responsible, since it has pocketed 20 billion dividends in recent years and forced the group to spend 40 billion euros on its funds, between the EPR nuclear power plant project at Hinckley Point (in England – Editor’s note) and Arenh (provision to private competitors of 25% of its electricity produced below its production costs – Editor’s note). “

When the CGT considers it essential to maintain a localized production and distribution of energy seen as a common good, the CFDT emphasizes the dimension of social justice that the preservation of the public energy service takes. “The dismantling of the company and the existing synergies between its different branches will break cost control. This will lead to an increase in electricity prices for users, who have become consumers. They are the ones who will pay for the privatization ”, points out the cédétiste Marie Vial. As for Rémy Casabielhe, central union secretary Force Ouvrière, he condemns the ultraliberal logic that has prevailed since the first European directive of 1985 concerning the sector:“Since that date, electricity has been seen as a market like any other. And the European Commission is obsessed with fighting trusts. But what abuse of a dominant position are we talking about for EDF? It is a public service, controlled by Parliament and the State. On the other hand, it fights little against the Gafam or the oil companies. “

This campaign against Hercules is not all. The mother of battles remains mobilization. In addition to the action day on Thursday at the call of the CGT, the EDF unions meet with the agents on February 10. It is on this day that Jean-Bernard Lévy will be auditioned at the National Assembly.