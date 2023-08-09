Energy | Helsinki-Vantaa is starting to experiment with hydrogen

Helsinki-Vantaa uses hydrogen in its snow removal equipment.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport will be the first in Europe to use hydrogen as an energy source for heavy airport equipment, says the airport company Finavia in its press release.

Finavia is involved in the Hyairport hydrogen project of airports in the Baltic Sea region, which aims to promote fossil-free aviation in the region.

In the project Finavia leads the testing of hydrogen in the use of the airport’s winter maintenance equipment. The company’s plans are to change the engine of the brush blower used for snow removal to an engine that burns hydrogen and renewable diesel.

The project will start next November.

According to the release, hydrogen is a possible energy source in the future also for short-haul flights.

European The union has granted four million euros in funding to the project. In addition to Helsinki-Vantaa, the project also includes airports from Sweden, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Finavia’s goal is to reduce carbon emissions from its own operations to net zero by 2025. According to the release, the level will be reached in Helsinki-Vantaa already next year.