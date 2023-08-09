Wednesday, August 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | Helsinki-Vantaa is starting to experiment with hydrogen

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Energy | Helsinki-Vantaa is starting to experiment with hydrogen

Helsinki-Vantaa uses hydrogen in its snow removal equipment.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport will be the first in Europe to use hydrogen as an energy source for heavy airport equipment, says the airport company Finavia in its press release.

Finavia is involved in the Hyairport hydrogen project of airports in the Baltic Sea region, which aims to promote fossil-free aviation in the region.

In the project Finavia leads the testing of hydrogen in the use of the airport’s winter maintenance equipment. The company’s plans are to change the engine of the brush blower used for snow removal to an engine that burns hydrogen and renewable diesel.

The project will start next November.

According to the release, hydrogen is a possible energy source in the future also for short-haul flights.

European The union has granted four million euros in funding to the project. In addition to Helsinki-Vantaa, the project also includes airports from Sweden, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

See also  Miracle weapon against Putin? Taurus missiles could make Crimea 'untenable' for Russians

Finavia’s goal is to reduce carbon emissions from its own operations to net zero by 2025. According to the release, the level will be reached in Helsinki-Vantaa already next year.

#Energy #HelsinkiVantaa #starting #experiment #hydrogen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amazon summit, alliance against deforestation announced

Amazon summit, alliance against deforestation announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result