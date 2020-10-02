Energy Helsinki may soon be heated by a power plant being built far out to sea – “A unique plan”

A 15–20 km long tunnel would be needed to retrieve seawater, through which a truck could be driven.

Energy company Helen plans to harness the heat of seawater miles away on the high seas. If the plans materialize, this new thermal power plant will become a major source of district heating. The production roughly corresponds to the production of the current Salmisaari power plant in Helsinki.

The use of coal should be abandoned in Helsinki in 2029. Helen is already building a smaller heat pump in Vuosaari, taking seawater from the shore in summer and the power plant’s own cooling water in winter. This is still a fuss compared to the large heat pump now being considered.

With regard to the planned power plant, there is talk of hundreds of megawatts. When water is taken from the deep open sea, enough warm water, ie more than two degrees, is available even in winter.

Partially similar power plants already exist in the world, for example in Stockholm.

“But in that sense, this is a unique plan to have a really shallow coast off Helsinki. We need to go really far out to sea to keep the water warm enough even in winter. It is not desirable, but it is a reality, ”describes Helen, Head of Development Projects. Janne Rauhamäki.

Tunnel the length of the intake could be as much as 15 to 20 kilometers and the diameter should be such that it can accommodate a truck. The power plant itself would come somewhere on the coast, but the location is not yet known.

Only a study phase is underway, in which seabed conditions and flows will be examined in more detail and technical solutions will be considered.

If, after the study, we end up building, we are talking about hundreds of millions of euros in terms of investment. The power plant could be in use sometime in the late 2020s.

Helen is also currently exploring several other options. For example, the use of waste heat generated by the process industry in the Kilpilahti area for heating the Helsinki metropolitan area, as well as geothermal heat, will be investigated.

From coal indeed, it is being phased out. Replacement solutions have already been decided for the Hanasaari coal-fired power plant: a bioheat plant will be built in Vuosaari, a new heat pump plant will be commissioned under the Esplanade in 2018, the Katri Vala heat pump plant will be expanded and more heat will be recovered from treated wastewater. The sea heat pump already under construction in Vuosaari is also included in this entity.

Instead, some are still being sought to partially replace the coal used by the Salmisaari power plant. New plans are related to this.