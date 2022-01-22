Energy Helsinki eases conditions for construction of geothermal heat: Heat wells can be drilled on city land if the housing company has received a permit for such

The reductions apply to condominiums, not commercial activities.

In the future, housing associations will be able to switch to geothermal conditions on more lenient terms.

The aim is to make it easier for housing companies to extend heat wells from their plots to public areas owned by the city so that the drilling direction is tilted towards the park or street area.

If sufficient energy coverage is not achieved on its own plot, the housing association could commission a part of the energy well field or even an entire energy well field for the public area.

Individual energy wells with borehole origins are not permitted to be located in a public area.

City is considering issuing drilling permits on a case-by-case basis.

In the future, housing associations will be able to locate energy wells less than 7.5 meters from the border of a green area, a street area or a plot of land owned by the city.

In the case of heat wells located on the border of a green area and a street area, the city will in principle give the consent of the neighbor, unless special obstacles arise.

If the housing company is bordered by a city property, the housing company’s geothermal project must not cause obstacles to the heat wells on the city plot.

If the housing association is on a leased plot in the city, the neighbors must be consulted, but the project is no longer conditional on the neighbor’s consent.

City intends to charge compensation for geothermal wells that extend to public areas or city plots. It is planned to rent EUR 150 per heat well per year.

It will continue to be impossible to locate geothermal wells or collection pipelines in all public areas. The idea is that the opportunity for their own geothermal projects will remain with the housing association’s neighbors and public actors such as hospitals and schools.

The new guidelines apply to geothermal contracts for individual housing companies. The city does not prohibit condominiums from selling any surplus energy to others.

Helsinki is preparing separate guidelines for businesses seeking regional business.

The Urban Environment Board will discuss the new guidelines on Tuesday.

