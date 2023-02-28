Energy | Helen’s result improved by almost 75 percent last year

Helen’s electricity sales decreased due to customers’ electricity savings. The company estimates that the unpredictability of the energy market will continue.

Energy company Helen’s profitability improved significantly at the end of last year at the same time that Finns were struggling with large electricity bills.

Helen’s operating profit increased to 31 million euros in October–December, while a year earlier a loss of 11 million euros was accumulated.

The high wholesale market price of electricity inflated turnover by more than a third to 669 million euros. Total electricity sales decreased by four percent and electricity transmission in Helsinki by nine percent.

Helen’s CEO, who started in January Olli Sirkka describes the last quarter of last year as “very eventful in many respects”.

“In 2022, the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine defined the market, and the prices of emission rights and raw materials continued to rise for almost the entire year,” says Sirkka in Helen’s press release.

According to Sirka, the smart use of energy was quickly reflected in the reduced electricity consumption of customers who switched to Helen’s exchange electricity. At the end of the year, electricity consumption decreased in all of Helen’s contract types.

Helen’s the whole of last year’s result also improved significantly. Last year’s net sales increased by more than a third from the second year to almost 1.8 billion euros, and the operating result almost 75 percent to 142 million euros.

Last year’s operating result converted to comparables remained the same as in 2021. Last year’s total sales of electricity decreased by 12 percent.

According to CEO Sirka, Helen’s number of customers remained strong and the company was able to maintain its market share, even though it increased the prices of its electricity products valid until the beginning of December.

Helen’s district heating business was loss-making because production costs rose significantly and the company did not transfer the increased costs in full to customer prices.

The energy crisis congested Helen’s customer channels towards the end of the year, and it had to close some of its contact channels due to the congestion.

Helen anticipates that its current year’s result will weaken from last year. The company estimates that the windfall tax will significantly weaken its earnings and cash flow.

The company expects that the general instability and unpredictability of the energy market will continue. According to Helen, the “challenging” market conditions and the change in the energy production structure still cause large price fluctuations.