Energy | Helen wants to build a gigawatt class hydrogen plant in Helsinki

Olli Sirkka jumped from the telecommunications industry to become CEO of the Helsinki energy company. Now he sees that the city’s energy future lies in hydrogen, small nuclear power and waste heat recovery. The pilot hydrogen plant will be completed as early as 2025.

“I am such an engineering nature that such a green transition, where it is agreed that some carbon dioxide is not calculated, is not real”, says Helen’s CEO Olli Sirkka.

Sirkka wants to turn the energy company of the city of Helsinki into a company that doesn’t burn anything as quickly as possible. It’s a pretty radical goal when you consider that just a couple of years ago, Helen produced almost all the district heating the city’s residents needed by burning coal and natural gas in the Salmisaaari, Hanasaari and Vuosaari power plants.

Electricity is not that big of a problem. It has also been created as a byproduct of district heating power plants, but Helen already produces a lot of emission-free electricity. It owns, for example, hydropower in Kymijoki and Kemijoki and just under ten percent of Olkiluoto’s nuclear power plants.

Helen has also bought shares in wind and solar power projects for around one billion euros. It now has a total of more than 1,100 megawatts of wind and solar power in operation or under construction. Finland’s total vertical wind power capacity is currently around 5,800 megawatts.

District heating emissions are a bigger problem. Heat must be produced close to the users. Helsinki’s decision-makers outlined three years ago that the burning of coal will end in Helsinki by 2025. This also happens.

In the spring, the Hanasaari coal boiler was taken out of use, and the Salmisaari power station is also supposed to burn coal in the most severe frosts. Coal boilers are replaced by boilers that burn wood, i.e. pellets and other residues from the forest industry. An electrically heated water boiler will be installed at the Hanasaari power plant.

Heat can also be recovered with huge heat pumps from various waste heat sources, such as Telia’s large data center in Pitäjänmäki, even from waste water.

Olli Sirkka hopes that the authorities will outline as quickly as possible whether small-scale nuclear power can be built near settlements.

A tree burning, however, is exactly the kind of burning that Sirka scolds, for which it has been agreed that carbon dioxide emissions will not be counted. Burning wood actually releases more carbon dioxide than coal, but today the emission is not calculated because the wood is renewable.

According to Sirka, burning wood is only a temporary solution. In his vision, the district heating of the people of Helsinki in the next decade will be done with small nuclear power, as a by-product of hydrogen production and also by increasing the recovery of waste heat.

“ The company also has a gigantic hydrogen plan.

About small nuclear power plans the company already said last fall. Now Sirkka reveals to HS that the company also has a gigantic hydrogen plan.

“It is very likely that we should start making hydrogen on a large scale,” he says.

Some reader states at this point that it is flattering. Lately, billion announcements of hydrogen projects have rarely been heard that week. The problem has been the vagueness of the announcements and the lack of concreteness.

But Helen’s project differs from many others in that the author is a domestic company that is very solvent and known for its realism, and hydrogen production would also seem to be a great fit for its business.

“Simply producing hydrogen on the market is quite a risky business, but we have many factors that protect against risk,” says Sirkka.

First there is a need for district heating. So-called green hydrogen is produced by using electricity to separate the hydrogen atoms of the water molecule from the oxygen atoms. A lot of heat is generated as a byproduct of the process. That is why it is often said that the efficiency of a hydrogen plant is poor. However, Helen can capture the heat of hydrogen production with heat pumps and drive it to its district heating network.

“Electrolyzers with the highest efficiency are still expensive, but we could do a little worse because we need that heat. That’s why we could get the equipment cheaper,” says Sirkka.

The plans for a small pilot hydrogen plant are already well advanced and, if realized, it would be completed on the site of the Salmisaari power plant in Helsinki in 2025. After that, the company would probably like to build a hydrogen plant of the largest possible industrial scale on the site of the Vuosaari power plant.

“A plant with an output of around 250 megawatts would probably still fit within the safety limits. It could be completed around 2028,” he says.

But even that is not enough. In addition to that, the plans include a really large 1,000 megawatt hydrogen and district heating plant. According to Sirka, it would be best if it could also be built in one of the current power plant areas or at least close to the current district heating network.

Hydrogen would fit well with the company’s already large and growing wind and solar production. Hydrogen could be produced when there is a lot of wind or sun and the price of electricity is low. Many experts are of the opinion that it is not worth building electrolyzers if they are only used in times of cheap electricity. Cricket disagrees.

“When equipment becomes cheaper, they can be used flexibly. As a society, we must once and for all adapt to fluctuating electricity production, otherwise the green transition will be very difficult.”

On calm days, such as Monday, when all wind turbines in Finland were down, Helen could even produce electricity again from hydrogen in fuel cells.

“This has usually been considered a piece of cake, but in Helen’s case even this could be reasonable, because we can use the waste heat that is generated in it as well,” says Sirkka.

With hydrogen is of course also the market and the price in itself. Just producing the hydrogen needed by industry in a green way requires a lot of hydrogen plants. Today, hydrogen is made from natural gas or propane, which releases large amounts of carbon dioxide into the air.

On the other hand, hydrogen can also be produced with carbon dioxide into a fuel similar to gasoline or kerosene. Aviation is unlikely to be electrified for at least decades, so there will be enough demand for renewable fuels.

The further processing of hydrogen may not be Helen’s business, but carbon dioxide could be recovered from the chimneys of its bio power plants for fuel production. In this way, the cycle of the carbon from the wood could be extended before it escapes back into the sky as carbon dioxide.

Even Helen can’t invest billions in hydrogen production until there is some kind of perspective on the development of the hydrogen market. The purpose, however, is to improve the competitiveness of district heating, i.e. to lower its price, and not to waste city dwellers’ money on cloud castles.

“The right timing is a really difficult and decisive issue here. So far, the market price of green hydrogen is not known, so profitability cannot be properly calculated.”

In the background of Olli Sirka on the right, the chimneys of the Salmisaaari power plant rise. According to Sirka, a nuclear power plant optimized for heat production could be built in the power plant’s coal caves.

Wind power and the combination of hydrogen would still not be enough for Helsinki’s enormous heat needs, but the city needs a stable and reliable source of basic heat. That’s why Helen wants to build bio, i.e. wood power, to also replace the small nuclear power plant, which is optimized to produce heat specifically.

A power plant that produces heat operates at a lower pressure and temperature than a reactor that maximizes electricity production. Therefore, it should be safer. In Finland, VTT and many companies around the world are developing so-called passive reactors, smaller than traditional ones, whose safety systems do not depend on an external source of electricity or water.

The purpose is also that reactors could be manufactured in series without having to apply for separate approval for each one. The Helsinki nuclear power plant could, for example, have a few 50 megawatt reactors in a row. For comparison, the power of the Olkiluoto triple reactor is 1,600 megawatts.

“ “The coal storage cave could be a pretty safe place.”

A cricket according to Helen, we should preferably get certainty fairly soon about whether small-scale nuclear power can be built so close to the population in Finland that it would be possible to produce district heat with nuclear power.

“As an engineer, I would think that the 120-meter-deep rock cave of the old coal storage of the Salmisaaari power plant would be a pretty safe place for such a thing. If necessary, you can put a hundred meters of water on it,” says Sirkka.

In the recent government program, it is promised to speed up the reform of Finland’s Nuclear Energy Act and promote the construction of small nuclear power. In the next few years, it will become clear what those entries mean concretely.

“But it would be absolutely critical for us to find out in the near future what is possible. It determines how much we invest in waste heat recovery and, for example, hydrogen. It also determines how quickly we can give up all smoking.”

In Helen’s lead, a scenario tree is drawn with different paths depending on what is possible to build.

Cricket became Helen’s CEO in January from a completely different field. He was the head of corporate business at the telecom operator Dna and before that in various positions at Ericsson. How did you manage to jump into a completely new industry and onto a moving train?

“This is incredibly interesting. Energy companies have a lot and quite a heavy history, but I focus on that future. Helen’s situation is now exceptionally clear to me.”

Moreover, Sirkka already experimented with hydrogen production at home in the spring during her daughter’s high school physics homework.

“Manufacturing is incredibly simple. We put a nine volt battery in two pencil leads and salt water in it. Yes, it produced hydrogen because it flared up a bit. We calculated that the price of electricity in the battery was 700 euros per kilowatt hour, so we decided to stop production anyway,” says Sirkka.