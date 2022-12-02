Energy | Helen published a list of new measures: District heating water may soon be cooler than before

Helen’s new projects will replace the end of Hanasaari and Salmisaaari’s coal burning.

Helsinki the energy company Helen has completed a list of new production capacity that will replace fossil energy production that is going out until 2025.

New investments are needed because the Hanasaari coal power plant will close next spring and coal burning in Salmisaari will end in the spring of 2024.

The outgoing electricity generation capacity is almost 400 megawatts. Helen’s program includes the acquisition of 1,300 megawatts of production capacity, mainly from wind, nuclear and solar power.

A total of 720 megawatts of coal-based heat production will be eliminated. Helen’s program is to have a replacement capacity of 1,000 megawatts available by 2025.

There are many ways to produce heat. The idea is not only to look at the replacement of a single plant, but to think about the adequacy of heat as a whole.

What could these replacement investments and projects be in heat production?

In Helen’s work program, more heat pumps utilizing waste heat, electric boilers, energy storage and sustainable bioenergy will be added to heat production.

Both 140 and 100 megawatt electric boilers have been planned and purchased for the Salmisaari and Hanasaari energy blocks. In addition, heat production continues in Salmisaari by converting the current coal-fired boiler to pellet-fired.

The new electric boilers are to be in use in the winter season 2024–25. Director responsible for Helen’s energy platform and production solutions Timo Aaltonen estimates that the pellet-fired boiler will be completed during the same heating season.

New heat production is one part of Helen’s work program extending to 2025. Another equally important part is optimization technology that is smarter than the current one, which makes the heat produced last longer.

Until now, only hot 65-115 degree domestic water has been pumped into Helsinki’s district heating network as needed. In the thermal rooms of the properties, the temperature at which the district heating is distributed to the apartments has been determined. Individual consumers, on the other hand, have decided with their thermostats what kind of indoor temperature they are aiming for.

In cooperation with a Dutch technology company, Helen is making a digital twin of her district heating network, i.e. modeling, which can be used to see even more clearly in which situations and where there are regional bottlenecks in the district heating network.

“These bottlenecks may require heat storage, perhaps energy efficiency solutions and control of heat consumption,” Timo Aaltonen estimates.

The goal is also to lower the water temperature of the district heating network permanently. The drop in temperature brings energy savings, but it requires that changes be made to the heat distribution devices of properties, i.e. also housing associations.

For housing associations and other properties, the change will bring discounts on heating bills.

Helen’s work program for the next few years is one part of the big energy breakthrough that the Helsinki City Energy Company is preparing for. The long-term plans include, among other things, the utilization of seawater heat in Kruunuvuorenranta and Salmisaari.

A 17-kilometer long seawater tunnel is planned for the Salmisaari power plant area, which would bring constant-temperature water from the Gulf of Finland to the power plant’s thermal storage. The plant’s pump system would raise the seawater temperature by about 2 degrees for district heating needs. The environmental impact assessment of the project is still in progress.