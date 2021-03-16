Energy Helen plans to look for new solutions with the winners of the energy competition: “You can’t think that all wisdom would live with us”

Anni Sinnemäki believes that with the new proposals, the coal from the Salmisaari power plant could be abandoned before 2029. The law prohibits the use of electricity and heat in 2029.

Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki (green) considers the results of the Helsinki Energy Challenge to be very good.

“I am hugely pleased and excited. Multinational and multidisciplinary expertise is involved. I believe that future solutions will have an impact not only in Helsinki, but also outside us, ”says Sinnemäki.

On Tuesday, Helsinki awarded four proposals in a competition to find solutions to replace coal in district heating production. The city received more than 250 proposals from 35 countries, and the grand prize, € 1 million, will be shared among four working groups.

As such, the proposals will not be implemented. However, the winning proposals give an indication of what the city of Helsinki’s heat production can look like when coal burning in 2029 ends.

However, on the basis of the proposals, something can be said about the main features of future coal-free district heating production. First, coal will not be replaced by a single giant plant, but production will become decentralized. The system combines many different production technologies, but almost without exception, all the proposals that reached the finals saw a significant role played by different heat pumps.

Read more: Forever summer, artificial islands are proposed in front of Helsinki – Winners of the EUR 1 million competition would revolutionize the entire city’s heating system

Law bans the use of coal for electricity and heat production in 2029. According to Sinnemäki, the winning proposals provide good tools to get into this time frame. He believes that coal from the Salmisaari power plant could be abandoned before 2029.

“However, implementing change will be a big job. We will not get four ready-made proposals off the shelf, but they will be used to develop new ways of working. ”

The city must also consider the future market model for energy production. In the future, for example, housing associations or shopping centers could sell the production of their ground source heat pumps to the district heating network.

This undermines Helen’s monopoly on heat production. Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) said in an interview with HS on Tuesday that he does not want to speculate too much on the matter, but believes that a new kind of competition will come. According to Vapaavuori, Helen’s corporate governance will also be tightened.

“As an owner, we need to take the reflection on a big energy strategy and vision into our own hands,” says Vapaavuori.

Sinnemäki also thinks that the city should have more active discussions.

“We are at a turning point in zero-emission heat production where it is important to clarify our goals.”

Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki (Green) and Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok).­

Helen announced on Tuesday that the company plans to start looking for new solutions together with the winning teams in the competition and will invite all winning teams to further discussions in the coming weeks. Helen’s CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström according to him, giving up carbon requires the cooperation of different green technologies and different actors.

“For example, a district heating and cooling network should be thought of as a bit like public transport. It is smarter to use the same infrastructure than to build many overlaps. This is also reflected in the Helsinki Energy Challenge’s solutions – they have realized that the existing network is an excellent platform for developing new solutions. We are certainly interested in discussing a commercial partnership that complements Helen’s solutions and thus improves the customer experience we offer, ”Weckström says in the company’s press release.

Helen’s Director of Responsibility and Public Relations Maiju Westergren notes to HS that the company is in a “happy and anticipatory position” on the competition proposals.

“Now we’re going to take a closer look at the proposals and look forward to discussions with the winning teams. We obviously want to cooperate. One cannot think that all wisdom would dwell in us. ”

According to Westergren, the company has a positive attitude towards a vision in which, for example, housing companies would produce energy themselves. He also considers the scenario quite likely.

“After all, we already today buy heat from third parties, such as heat produced by industrial plants. It is a good thing that third-party heat can be utilized – especially if it is emission-free. ”

Helen will give up coal by 2029, and the company aims for completely carbon-neutral energy production by 2035. More than half of Helsinki’s district heating is still produced with coal.

City next intends to set up measures to prepare a working group involving the energy company Helen and independent experts.

According to Vapaavuori, the city and Helen must quickly compile a list of concrete energy projects that can be applied for funding from the EU recovery package.

Government released the plan on Monday how 2.7 billion EU grants are used in Finland. A significant part of the money is to be used to promote low-carbon investments.

According to Vapaavuori, it is justified that Helsinki receives part of the money.

“When we talk about the green transition, there is hardly a bigger issue in Finland than the heating of the capital,” Vapaavuori commented to HS on Tuesday.