Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Energy Helen outsources nearly 300 employees

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in World Europe
According to Helen’s chief shop steward, employees fear outsourcing will lead to layoffs.

Energy company Helen is outsourcing almost 300 employees due to the closure of the Hanasaari and Salmisaari power plants.

Outsourcing concerns 288 operation and maintenance personnel. There are employees from the Salmisaari, Hanasaari and Vuosaari power plants and those working in the operation and maintenance of the district heating network.

Helen held a press conference on the subject for her staff on Monday afternoon.

“We think this is appalling news,” said Helen’s chief shop steward. Pasi Korhonen fresh after staff information.

According to Korhonen, it is believed among employees that outsourcing will eventually lead to layoffs.

“We have had a threat of dismissal on site when power plants are shut down. I guess Helen just wash her hands here. ”

The Hanasaari power plant will cease operations in a year’s time, and at least the burning of coal in Salmisaari will end in two years’ time. Employees fear that big waves of layoffs will be seen at these times.

“Many feel that there are long careers behind us, and now Helen is abandoning us.”

Korhonen says that the outsourcing was justified for the personnel on the grounds that an external service provider would be able to offer them better job opportunities.

“We pretty much disagree. I guess it seeks some agility of action, but I can see that there will be rigidity in it when one more player intervenes, ”says Korhonen.

The news is being updated.

